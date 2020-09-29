Phinsider Question Of The Day 09/29/2020

As the excitement of the first win of the season for the Miami Dolphins fans begins to wear off a bit as the week moves on we are now faced with the reality that is the next game on the schedule. Jacksonville, who is probably a better team than they appeared to be when we blew them out last week is nothing compared to the Seattle Seahawks that are about to come to town. The Seahawks are not only undefeated but pushing very hard to be considered the best team in the NFL at this moment. This does not mean that it’s impossible for the Dolphins to take down the Seahawks, it just makes it much more improbable.

The Dolphins are clearly a better team this season than last. Following a game against the Bills in week two that we should have won if our secondary did not forget how to play football and a blow out win in week three is so beyond where this team was at this time last season. It’s not even close. That being true does not change the fact that this is year two of the rebuild of this team and we are still in the middle somewhere of the rebuild stage, meaning that we are not anywhere near where we need to be to start challenging for a Super Bowl run. One thing that this team does have going for it is youth that often comes with ignorance and by ignorance I mean they don’t know that they can’t beat the Seahawks and given that, as on any given Sunday, the monumental upset can occur.

So my Phinsider Question Of The Day is if this current version of the Miami Dolphins has any chance at the unlikely upset over the Seahawks this coming Sunday what do you think has to happen? Is there a player that has to stand on their head for the Dolphins? Do we need to find a particular match up issue that for whatever reason the Seahawks do not have an answer to (every team has a vulnerability somewhere)? What are your thoughts? Am I crazy for even entertaining the concept of the major upset by our Miami Dolphins?

Give us your thoughts below-

