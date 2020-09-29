Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars recap: Week 3 snap counts on offense

The Miami Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars last Thursday in a dominating performance, taking it to the home team early in the game and then keeping the foot on the gas just enough to ensure a 31-13 victory. Each week, we take a look back at the previous Dolphins game through the prism of the team’s snap counts. Last week, due to the short turn around from a Week 2 Sunday contest to the Week 3 Thursday night game, we did not have a chance to get to the snap counts from the loss to the Buffalo Bills. We correct that today with both the Week 2 and Week 3 snap counts.

At the top of the snap counts remain all five starting linemen, left tackle Austin Jackson, left guard Ereck Flowers, center Ted Karras, right guard Solomon Kindley, and right tackle Jesse Davis, as well as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. all of whom have played all 198 offensive snaps this season.

At the running back position, Myles Gaskin continues to lead the way, having played in 65 percent of the snaps in Week 2 and 75 percent of the snaps in Week 3, giving him 68 percent of the snaps played this season. Matt Breida played 21 percent of the snaps in Week 2, then down to 18 percent this past week. Jordan Howard continues to also see fewer snaps each week, down to 11 percent in Week 2 then just seven percent - or four snaps - in Week 3. Patrick Laird played four percent of the snaps in Week 2 and one percent in Week 3.

The Dolphins offense is using fullback Chandler Cox this year. He appeared in 14 plays, 19 percent of the snaps, in Week 2, then 16 snaps, or 26 percent of the game, in Week 3. He has been on the field for more than one snap in every five at this point in the season (21 percent).

At tight end, the Dolphins are heavily using both Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, especially as Smythe saw increased use in Week 3. Gesicki has played 59 percent of the snaps this season, with 55 percent in Week 2 and 49 percent in Week 3. Smythe has been on the field for 45 percent of the plays this season, with 47 percent of the snaps in Week 2 and 69 percent of the game in Week 3. Adam Shaheen played 23 percent of the Week 2 snaps and 39 percent in Week 3, giving him 27 percent played on the year.

Finally, at wide receiver, Preston Williams continues to lead the group on the season snaps, playing 77 percent of the time - though that fell to 57 percent in Week 3 after being at 81 percent in Week 2. DeVante Parker is continuing to see his play time increase, despite dealing with a hamstring injury, starting with just 23 snaps played in Week 1 and moving to 61 snaps (81 percent) in Week 2, and on to 56 snaps (92 percent) in Week 3. Isaiah Ford saw his playing time cut, after being on the field 64 percent of the time in Week 2, he dropped to 44 percent in Week 3. Jakeem Grant saw the field 13 percent of the time in both Weeks 2 and 3, while Mack Hollins moved from one percent in Week 2 up to five percent in Week 3. Lynn Bowden, Jr., made his Dolphins debut in Week 2, playing four snaps (five percent), but did not make an offensive appearance in Week 3.