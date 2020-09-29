 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars recap: Week 3 snap counts on offense

By Kevin Nogle
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars last Thursday in a dominating performance, taking it to the home team early in the game and then keeping the foot on the gas just enough to ensure a 31-13 victory. Each week, we take a look back at the previous Dolphins game through the prism of the team’s snap counts. Last week, due to the short turn around from a Week 2 Sunday contest to the Week 3 Thursday night game, we did not have a chance to get to the snap counts from the loss to the Buffalo Bills. We correct that today with both the Week 2 and Week 3 snap counts.

At the top of the snap counts remain all five starting linemen, left tackle Austin Jackson, left guard Ereck Flowers, center Ted Karras, right guard Solomon Kindley, and right tackle Jesse Davis, as well as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. all of whom have played all 198 offensive snaps this season.

At the running back position, Myles Gaskin continues to lead the way, having played in 65 percent of the snaps in Week 2 and 75 percent of the snaps in Week 3, giving him 68 percent of the snaps played this season. Matt Breida played 21 percent of the snaps in Week 2, then down to 18 percent this past week. Jordan Howard continues to also see fewer snaps each week, down to 11 percent in Week 2 then just seven percent - or four snaps - in Week 3. Patrick Laird played four percent of the snaps in Week 2 and one percent in Week 3.

The Dolphins offense is using fullback Chandler Cox this year. He appeared in 14 plays, 19 percent of the snaps, in Week 2, then 16 snaps, or 26 percent of the game, in Week 3. He has been on the field for more than one snap in every five at this point in the season (21 percent).

At tight end, the Dolphins are heavily using both Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, especially as Smythe saw increased use in Week 3. Gesicki has played 59 percent of the snaps this season, with 55 percent in Week 2 and 49 percent in Week 3. Smythe has been on the field for 45 percent of the plays this season, with 47 percent of the snaps in Week 2 and 69 percent of the game in Week 3. Adam Shaheen played 23 percent of the Week 2 snaps and 39 percent in Week 3, giving him 27 percent played on the year.

Finally, at wide receiver, Preston Williams continues to lead the group on the season snaps, playing 77 percent of the time - though that fell to 57 percent in Week 3 after being at 81 percent in Week 2. DeVante Parker is continuing to see his play time increase, despite dealing with a hamstring injury, starting with just 23 snaps played in Week 1 and moving to 61 snaps (81 percent) in Week 2, and on to 56 snaps (92 percent) in Week 3. Isaiah Ford saw his playing time cut, after being on the field 64 percent of the time in Week 2, he dropped to 44 percent in Week 3. Jakeem Grant saw the field 13 percent of the time in both Weeks 2 and 3, while Mack Hollins moved from one percent in Week 2 up to five percent in Week 3. Lynn Bowden, Jr., made his Dolphins debut in Week 2, playing four snaps (five percent), but did not make an offensive appearance in Week 3.

Dolphins 2020 Snap Counts - Offense

Player Pos Wk 1 Wk 2 Wk 3 Wk 4 Wk 5 Wk 6 Wk 7 Wk 7 Percent Season Total Season Snaps Season Percent
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB 62 75 61 71 67 51 0% 387 441 88%
Tua Tagovailoa QB 5 49 100% 54 441 12%
Myles Gaskin RB 39 49 46 46 42 39 43 88% 304 441 69%
Matt Breida RB 14 16 11 17 21 16 8 16% 103 441 23%
Jordan Howard RB 9 8 4 8 0% 29 441 7%
Patrick Laird RB 4 3 1 10 6 0% 24 441 5%
Chandler Cox FB 11 14 16 8 23 12 0% 84 441 19%
Christian Wilkins FB (DE) 1 2% 1 441 0%
Mike Gesicki TE 45 41 30 45 30 37 21 43% 249 441 56%
Durham Smythe TE 13 35 42 29 19 32 65% 170 441 39%
Adam Shaheen TE 12 17 24 20 38 16 16 33% 143 441 32%
Ted Karras OL - C 62 75 61 71 67 56 49 100% 441 441 100%
Ereck Flowers OL - G 62 75 61 71 67 56 49 100% 441 441 100%
Solomon Kindley OL - G 62 75 61 71 67 55 49 100% 440 441 100%
Jesse Davis OL - T 62 75 61 71 67 56 49 100% 441 441 100%
Austin Jackson OL - T 62 75 61 46 0% 244 441 55%
Robert Hunt OL - T 2 2 2 3 67 56 49 100% 181 441 41%
Julién Davenport OL - T 25 2 0% 27 441 6%
Adam Pankey OL - G 18 4 2 4% 24 441 5%
DeVante Parker WR 23 66 56 57 53 46 29 59% 330 441 75%
Preston Williams WR 56 61 35 43 40 40 44 90% 319 441 72%
Isaiah Ford WR 46 48 27 45 24 18 17 35% 225 441 51%
Jakeem Grant WR 33 10 8 28 14 20 16 33% 129 441 29%
Mack Hollins WR 3 1 3 2 10 3 2 4% 24 441 5%
Lynn Bowden, Jr. WR 4 4 10 5 0% 23 441 5%
Malcolm Perry WR 7 14% 7 441 2%