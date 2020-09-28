Monday Night Football: Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game should be a good one. It features two of the top and undefeated teams in the AFC, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. It would seem, coming into this game if these two squad were evenly matched and they seem to be offensively. In total yardage on the season the Ravens are ranked 9th overall with 414.5 yards per game while the Chiefs are closely behind, ranked 11th with 402 yards per game.

It’s defensively where the division between these two teams through two games shows up. For most fans it would not come as a shock to hear that the Baltimore Ravens are once again near the top of the league in yards given up per game. Great defenses seem to have become the long running identity of the Ravens. The Ravens, after two games, are ranked 4th, only allowing 305 yard per game and they may be even better than that. Given that the Ravens have won their first two games in blowout fashion (38-6 over the Browns & 33-16 over the Texans) there is no doubt that at least some of the yards given up were in what fans and media refer to trash time when most defenses soften to defend against the quick score but often give up more yardage than they would have otherwise.

The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far not been nearly as stellar on defense. Kansas City is currently ranked 28th in the league in yards surrendered per game at 419.5 yard per games. The Chiefs easily won their first game of the season over the still winless Houston Texans 34 to 20 but only pulled off their second win by a field goals margin against the Los Angeles Chargers 23 to 20. I would expect that the Chief defense will have to stiffen up quite a bit over a very solid and very balanced Ravens offensive squad if they hope to pull out the victory this evening.

