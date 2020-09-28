Phinsider Radio: Celebrating Victory Friday and Victory Monday

Fans of the Miami Dolphins entered the 2020 NFL season — progress. The Dolphins struggled to put it together in weeks one and two, but came out with an impressive win on Thursday night football against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

From finally pressuring the quarterback to Ryan Fitzpatrick’s gem under center, myself (@Jmendel94) and Josh Houtz (@Houtz) covered every aspect of Miami’s win on the latest episode of Phinsider Radio.

To say the Dolphins got off to a hot start could certainly be an understatement. Fitzpatrick and the offense had three touchdown drives in the first half in order to get things rolling early and Miami’s offensive line is looking much improved.

impressive stuff here from solomon kindley pic.twitter.com/JMCfjJ1bfU — josh houtz (@houtz) September 26, 2020

Part of what made Miami move was the hands of the team’s receivers. Ryan Fitzpatrick missed only twice on the night. Meanwhile, Myles Gaskin and DeVante Parker each had five receptions on the night — capturing every ball that came their way.

We highlight the ceiling of this team on offense and Gaskin’s ceiling as a featured back.

In the second half the Dolphins defense was rolling against Gardner Minshew.

Long season they going come keep putting pressure https://t.co/TuKHmsIsiX — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) September 27, 2020

The Dolphins finished with four sacks and five tackles for a loss. In total, the team had 10 quarterback hits with Kyle Van Noy, Shaw Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah registering two quarterback hits each.

Be sure to hit that subscribe button (and even leave a review) to have our three-week recap and Seattle Seahawks preview sent right to your phone as the Dolphins approach the quarter mark of the 2020 season.