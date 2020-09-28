The Dolphins 2020 New Era sideline hats have dropped!

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks after coming away with a one-sided victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. The Dolphins will be looking to continue the momentum from last week into what will likely be a really tough game this week. Miami looked good throughout their Thursday Night Football appearance, their only scheduled primetime appearance this season, and now, New Era is giving you a chance to look good too.

The Dolphins’ sideline hats have been dropped, and they are nice. A grey hat with a circular Miami Dolphins logo, the hat has both the current logo and the throwback logo as an option. These are the same style of hats the coaches and players have on the sideline this year, and you can grab one in the 39THIRTY, 59FIFTY, or 9FIFTY styles using the links below.

Make sure you check them out.