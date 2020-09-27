Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Sunday Night Football features two NFC teams. The Green Bay Packers will travel south to take on the New Orleans Saints. The Packers offense has started out red hot this season winning two games in a row by scoring over 40 points in each contest. In week one the Packers knocked off the Minnesota Vikings 43 to 34 followed by a victory last week over the Detroit Lions who they doubled up the score on 42 to 21. Aaron Rodgers, who some were questioning after his sub par play at times last season, has come back strong in 2020. Rodgers, after two games has thrown for 604 yards, 6 touchdown and no interceptions giving him a 119.4 QB rating for the season.

On the other side of the ball the Saints have not started out as hot as the Pack. Drew Brees and the Saints started the year strong by defeating the Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34 to 23. Last week did not go as well for the Saints in a game that they dropped to the Las Vegas Raiders 34 to 24. Offensively, ranked by yard, the Saints find themselves in an unusual position since Brees was brought in to lead the Saints, ranked 22nd in the NFL thus far. Brees and the Saint’s offense will be looking to turn those numbers around this evening against a tough Packers squad in a contest that could very easily turn into a shootout but either way should serve as one of the better games of the week.

SNF: Green Bay Packers (2-0) 1st NFC North @ New Orleans Saints (1-1) 1st NFC South