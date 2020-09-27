 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week Three Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By James McKinney
Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss todays late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting or even discussion of illegal game streams anywhere on any of their sites. Please don’t get yourself warned or banned from the platform over this.

Sunday, September 27th, 2020 Week Three Late Afternoon Games

New York Jets (0-2) 4th AFC East @ Indianapolis Colts (1-1) 2nd AFC South

Carolina Panthers (0-2) 4th NFC South @ Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) 3rd AFC West

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) 2nd NFC South @ Denver Broncos (0-2) 4th AFC West

Detroit Lions (0-2) 4th NFC North @ Arizona Cardinals (2-0) 1st NFC West

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) 2nd NFC East @ Seattle Seahakws (2-0) 1st NFC West