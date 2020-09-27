Week Three Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss todays late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting or even discussion of illegal game streams anywhere on any of their sites. Please don’t get yourself warned or banned from the platform over this.
Sunday, September 27th, 2020 Week Three Late Afternoon Games
New York Jets (0-2) 4th AFC East @ Indianapolis Colts (1-1) 2nd AFC South
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713
- Odds: Indianapolis Colts -11.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
- New York Jets SBNation Blog: www.ganggreenation.com
- Indianpolis Colts SBNation Blog: www.stampedeblue.com
Carolina Panthers (0-2) 4th NFC South @ Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) 3rd AFC West
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714
- Odds: Los Angeles Chargers -6.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Carolina Panthers SBNation Blog: www.catscratchreader.com
- Los Angles Chargers SBNation Blog: www.boltsfromtheblue.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) 2nd NFC South @ Denver Broncos (0-2) 4th AFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Empower Field @ Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716
- Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -5
- Over/Under: 42.5
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers SBNation Blog: www.bucsnation.com
- Denver Broncos SBNation Blog: www.milehighreport.com
Detroit Lions (0-2) 4th NFC North @ Arizona Cardinals (2-0) 1st NFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715
- Odds: Arizona Cardinals -5.5
- Over/Under: 55.5
- Detroit Lions SBNation Blog: www.prideofdetroit.com
- Arizona Cardinals SBNation Blog: www.revengeofthebirds.com
Dallas Cowboys (1-1) 2nd NFC East @ Seattle Seahakws (2-0) 1st NFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 717
- Odds: Seattle Seahawks -5.5
- Over/Under: 56.5
- Dallas Cowboys SBNation Blog: www.bloggingtheboys.com
- Seattle Seahawks SBNation Blog: www.fieldgulls.com