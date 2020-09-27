 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week Three Early Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By James McKinney
NFL: SEP 10 Falcons at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Since our Miami Dolphins played this weeks game Thursday night we will haves in place of the normal live game thread a list of all the early games going on in and around the NFL today.

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early slate of NFL games or as always your Miami Dolphins. As a reminder, continue to follow all site rules during any live game thread, especially the ones that do not allow ANY personal attacks or ANY mention of anything of a political or religious nature. Also remember that requesting, sharing or discussing of any illegal game streams on this thread or any other thread on the Phinsider or any of SBNations other sites is strictly prohibited and can result in a warning or a ban from the site and the platform.

NFL Week Three Early Games

All Early Games Are @ 1:00 PM EST

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills

Washington Football Team @ Cleveland Browns

Tennessee Titans @ Minnesota Vikings

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots

San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals @ Philadelphia Eagles

Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers