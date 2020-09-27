NFL Week Three Early Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins played this weeks game Thursday night we will haves in place of the normal live game thread a list of all the early games going on in and around the NFL today.

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early slate of NFL games or as always your Miami Dolphins. As a reminder, continue to follow all site rules during any live game thread, especially the ones that do not allow ANY personal attacks or ANY mention of anything of a political or religious nature. Also remember that requesting, sharing or discussing of any illegal game streams on this thread or any other thread on the Phinsider or any of SBNations other sites is strictly prohibited and can result in a warning or a ban from the site and the platform.

NFL Week Three Early Games

All Early Games Are @ 1:00 PM EST

Where : Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia TV : FOX

: FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel : 709

: 709 Odds : Atlanta Falcons -2.5

: Atlanta Falcons -2.5 Over/Under: 46.5

46.5 Atlanta Falcons SBNation Blog : www.thefalcoholic.com

: www.thefalcoholic.com Chicago Bears SBNation Blog: www.windycitygridiron.com

Where : Bills Stadium, Buffalo, New York

: Bills Stadium, Buffalo, New York TV : FOX

: FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel : 710

: 710 Odds : Buffalo Bills -1.5

: Buffalo Bills -1.5 Over/Under: 46.5

46.5 Los Angeles Rams SBNation Blog : www.turfshowtimes.com

: www.turfshowtimes.com Buffalo Bills SBNation Blog: www.buffalorumblings.com

Where : FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio TV : FOX

: FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel : 711

: 711 Odds : Cleveland Browns -7

: Cleveland Browns -7 Washtington Football Team SBNation Blog : www.hogshaven.com

: www.hogshaven.com Cleveland Browns SBNation Blog: www.dawgsbynature.com

Where : U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota TV : CBS

: CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channe l: 705

l: 705 Odds : Tennessee Titans -4

: Tennessee Titans -4 Tennesee Titans SBNation Blog : www.musiccitymiracles.com

: www.musiccitymiracles.com Minnestoa Vikings SBNation Blog: www.dailynorseman.com

Where : Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts TV : CBS

: CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel : 706

: 706 Odds : New England Patriots -6.5

: New England Patriots -6.5 Over/Under: 46.5

46.5 Las Vegas Raiders SBNation Blog : www.silverandblackpride.com

: www.silverandblackpride.com New England Patriots SBNation Blog: www.patspulpit.com

Where : MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV : FOX

: FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel : 712

: 712 Odds : San Francisco 49ers -3

: San Francisco 49ers -3 San Francisco 49ers SBNation Blog : www.ninersnation.com

: www.ninersnation.com New York Giants SBNation Blog: www.bigblueview.com

Where : Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV : CBS

: CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel : 707

: 707 Odds : Philadelphia Eagles -5.5

: Philadelphia Eagles -5.5 Over/Under: 46.5

46.5 Cincinnati Bengals SBNation Blog : www.cincyjungle.com

: www.cincyjungle.com Philadelphia Eagles SBNation Blog: www.bleedinggreennation.com