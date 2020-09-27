NFL Week Three Early Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins played this weeks game Thursday night we will haves in place of the normal live game thread a list of all the early games going on in and around the NFL today.
Please use this thread to discuss today’s early slate of NFL games or as always your Miami Dolphins. As a reminder, continue to follow all site rules during any live game thread, especially the ones that do not allow ANY personal attacks or ANY mention of anything of a political or religious nature. Also remember that requesting, sharing or discussing of any illegal game streams on this thread or any other thread on the Phinsider or any of SBNations other sites is strictly prohibited and can result in a warning or a ban from the site and the platform.
NFL Week Three Early Games
All Early Games Are @ 1:00 PM EST
Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Odds: Atlanta Falcons -2.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
- Atlanta Falcons SBNation Blog: www.thefalcoholic.com
- Chicago Bears SBNation Blog: www.windycitygridiron.com
Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills
- Where: Bills Stadium, Buffalo, New York
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Odds: Buffalo Bills -1.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
- Los Angeles Rams SBNation Blog: www.turfshowtimes.com
- Buffalo Bills SBNation Blog: www.buffalorumblings.com
Washington Football Team @ Cleveland Browns
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Odds: Cleveland Browns -7
- Washtington Football Team SBNation Blog: www.hogshaven.com
- Cleveland Browns SBNation Blog: www.dawgsbynature.com
Tennessee Titans @ Minnesota Vikings
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Odds: Tennessee Titans -4
- Tennesee Titans SBNation Blog: www.musiccitymiracles.com
- Minnestoa Vikings SBNation Blog: www.dailynorseman.com
Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Odds: New England Patriots -6.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
- Las Vegas Raiders SBNation Blog: www.silverandblackpride.com
- New England Patriots SBNation Blog: www.patspulpit.com
San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Odds: San Francisco 49ers -3
- San Francisco 49ers SBNation Blog: www.ninersnation.com
- New York Giants SBNation Blog: www.bigblueview.com
Cincinnati Bengals @ Philadelphia Eagles
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Odds: Philadelphia Eagles -5.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
- Cincinnati Bengals SBNation Blog: www.cincyjungle.com
- Philadelphia Eagles SBNation Blog: www.bleedinggreennation.com
Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
- Houston Texans SBNation Blog: www.battleredblog.com
- Pittsburgh Steeler SBNation Blog: www.behindthesteelcurtain.com