The Phinsider Q&A: Preparing for Sunday after TNF win

The NFL is just a few hours away from the start of Sunday’s Week 3 games. This week, Sunday is a nice, relaxing day for Miami Dolphins fans after the team dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Since we are not stressing whether the Dolphins will win or lose this afternoon, I thought we would try something new here on The Phinsider.

One of the features of the commenting change recently made is the addition of a Q&A option. I thought, why not take advantage of that option and see if we all like it? Head to the comments and leave me a question. I will answer as many as I can...at least until life pulls me away from the computer.

And, since we are on Sunday, here is the schedule of games for today:

1pm ET

Chicago Bears (2-0) at Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at Buffalo Bills (2-0)

Washington Football Team (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1)

Tennessee Titans (2-0) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at New England Patriots (1-1)

San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at New York Giants (0-2)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-2)

Houston Texans (0-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

4:05/4:25pm ET

New York Jets (0-2) at Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

Detroit Lions (0-2) at Arizona Cardinals (2-0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) at Denver Broncos (0-2)

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at Seattle Seahawks (2-0)

8:20pm ET

Green Bay Packers (2-0) at New Orleans Saints (1-1)

Monday Night Football (8:15pm ET, 9/28)

Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Baltimore Ravens (2-0)