Miami Dolphins promote Tae Hayes to active roster for Thursday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins will need all the help they can get in order to stop Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Miami’s secondary was clearly a step behind after Byron Jones left Sunday’s game against the Bills with an injury and it seems the Dolphins will be without the talented corner tonight, announcing they’ve elevated Tae Hayes to the active roster for the game.

We have elevated cornerback Tae Hayes to the active roster for tonight’s game. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2020

Hayes, who was originally signed by Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent, was released shortly before the start of the 2019 season. The Dolphins claimed him off waivers in Dec., but was waived a few days before the start of the 2020 season.

The team quickly signed him to the practice squad on the following day and he spent the first two weeks of the regular season there. Thursday will be his first game of the 2020 season after playing in three games last year, where he recorded seven tackles and recovered a fumble.

It was hard to see Jones in the starting lineup, especially with the quick turn around on Thursday Night Football and Hayes has spent enough time in the system where he should be relatively comfortable.

Hayes will likely be Miami’s fifth cornerback behind Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoghene, Nik Needham and Jamal Perry. Keep in mind, there is also a chance the Dolphins may try to move Bobby McCain, the team’s starting free safety, back into his original role as a slot cornerback.

