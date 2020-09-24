2020 NFL Week 3 Thursday Night Football: Dolphins at Jaguars - How to watch, where to stream, and more

It has been a quick turn from the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills to their next match up tonight. As the NFL’s Week 3 kicks off, the Dolphins head north up I-95 to Duval County as they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. It has not been a great start to the season for the Dolphins, who are 0-2 on the year, but they could look to turn it around tonight with the intra-state matchup.

The Jaguars head into tonight’s game with a 1-1 record after beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, then dropping a 33-30 game to the Tennessee Titans last week. The Jaguars are playing tough football, led by quarterback Gardner Minshew, Will that continue at the expense of the Dolphins?

Miami has had issues with both defending the run and the pass so far this year. Last week, the Bills gauged the team with crossing routes, exposing the Dolphins’ press coverage, along with the loss of cornerback Byron Jones to a groin injury. Miami will be without Jones again on Thursday, and the Jaguars tend to run a lot of misdirection and crossing pattern routes. Will it prove to crush Miami again?

On offense, the Dolphins seem to have found something in running back Myles Gaskin, who is listed third on the depth chart, but has been the team’s top rusher through two games. They also continue to see the emergence of tight end Mike Gesicki, who tallied a team record for tight ends last week with 130 receiving yards. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will need to look to them, along with wide receiver DeVante Parker, early tonight to be able to get the offense into a rhythm quickly.

How can you watch this tonight’s game? We have all the information you need:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 8:20pm ET on September 24

Where is the game?

TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

How can I watch the game?

NFL Network

Who is the broadcast team?

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Jaguars -3

O/U: 48.0

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 78°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Jaguars 5-4

Who won most recently?

Jaguars 17-7 @ Miami, Week 16, 2018

