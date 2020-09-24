Madden 21: Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday Night Football Simulation

Tonight, the 0-2 Miami Dolphins travel north to DUVALLL to take on the 1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars and the mustache man himself, Gardner Minshew.

But we don’t have to wait until later.

Why? Because we have video games.

And although Madden 21 isn’t the most fantastic football game ever made, it is significantly better than some of the reviews you’ll see around the internet.

So, with the game just a few hours away, I decided to turn on my PS4, boot up Madden 21 and let the Madden Gods predict the outcome of Sunday’s game.

SETTINGS:

All-Madden

10 Minutes

CPU vs CPU

Updated Rosters

SUMMARY

The Jaguars jump out to an early lead but Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins battle back. Can they turn their season around and defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars? Who will win the mustache vs the beard? CHECK IT OUT

