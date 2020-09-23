Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Cam Newton has the Patriots offense on the right path - Pats Pulpit

New England’s offense showed that it could play some productive football on Sunday night.





Jerick McKinnon’s third and 31 conversion against the Jets was historic - Gang Green Nation

Early in the third quarter the Jets’ loss to the 49ers yesterday, running back Jerick McKinnon broke a 55 yard run. It came on a third and 31 play.





Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen sets career high 417 yards passing one week after setting career high for yards passing - Buffalo Rumblings

What a day.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens at Texans: Play of the Game - Baltimore Beatdown

Vote your favorite highlight from Week 2!





Stock Report: Whose Steelers stock is rising or falling after Week 2 - Behind the Steel Curtain

Discussing which Steelers players or positions are trending up, trending down, or simply treading water





Joe Burrow can win with this Bengals team - Cincy Jungle

Behind a shaky offensive line and with little help from his defense, the rookie QB still made things interesting vs. the Browns.





Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade Odell Beckham Jr. - Dawgs By Nature

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that Browns plan to retain their No. 1 wide receiver.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Ravens (Having Fun, Having A Real Good Time) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about the Texans’ inevitable 0-2 start.





Ryan Tannehill is fearless Titans - Music City Miracles

This throw from Ryan Tannehill yesterday had me HYPE when it happened:





2020 NFL odds Week 2: Jaguars are 10.5-point underdogs vs. Titans - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently 3.0 point favorites against the Miami Dolphins, but I expect that line to inch a little further away from Jacksonville into 3.5 or even 4.0 territory.





Reflecting on Key Colts Players: Week 2 vs Minnesota - Stampede Blue

The Colts leave week 2 with a perfect 12-0 all time record at home against the Vikings. They collected their first win of the season on a rather dominant performance. All three phases of the game...

AFC WEST:

Fangio: Drew Lock out ‘3-5 weeks’ - Mile High Report

But the starting quarterback will get a second opinion on his strained rotator cuff.





Chargers News: Lynn states QB Tyrod Taylor is the starter if healthy - Bolts From The Blue

Justin Herbert just had one of the most-exciting games by a Chargers quarterback in recent memory this evening. However, all the splash plays against the Chiefs weren’t enough for the rookie to...





9 thoughts on Raiders win over Saints on Monday Night Football - Silver And Black Pride

It feels like Jon Gruden has put something special together on offense this season





Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill overcome slow starts to execute game-changing play - Arrowhead Pride

Two of the offense’s biggest players took responsibility for their own early-game mistakes

NFC EAST:

Giants players have no problem with MetLife Stadium turf - Big Blue View

49ers question newly-installed playing surface





HOT TAKE: Carson Wentz is the quarterback version of Chip Kelly - Bleeding Green Nation

::explosion emoji::





How a little luck became the turning point in the Cowboys comeback win over the Falcons - Blogging The Boys

The game could have easily been over for the Cowboys at this moment.





Bad Offense Leads To A Bad Loss - Hogs Haven

Deja Vu is a concept I’ve always been fascinated with. I don’t know how it works at all, I don’t know if anyone does, but it happens to me frequently. I thought it happened again on Sunday when the...

NFC NORTH:

Rashan Gary is making the Packers’ patience with former top-15 draft pick pay off - Acme Packing Company

Plenty in Cheesehead Nation scratched their heads over the selection of an underwhelming Michigan defensive end in the top half of the draft. But smart teams don’t draft players for their first year and Rashan Gary is showing why in 2020.





Pets of Detroit: The Official Power Rankings - Pride Of Detroit

woof woof





10 Takes after another nail biting Chicago Bears win - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears are (2-0) for the first time since 2013 but it didn’t stop them from making fans sweat it out for a second week in a row. We’ll dive into Week 2’s close win and much more.





Anthony Barr out for season with torn pectoral - Daily Norseman

Another blow on defense for the Vikings

NFC SOUTH:

Saints don’t look like the Saints, drop Week 2 game in Las Vegas, 34-24. - Canal Street Chronicles

A sloppy game for both offense and defense leads to an dissapointing Week 2 loss against the Raiders.





Adversity dooms Dan Quinn’s Falcons again - The Falcoholic

It’s just who they are.





Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey expected to miss several weeks, per reports - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers’ star running back suffered an ankle injury in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers.





Bucs WR Chris Godwin cleared to play against the Broncos - Bucs Nation

Godwin cleared concussion protocol and will be available for Week 3

NFC WEST:

49ers confirm that Nick Bosa has torn his ACL - Niners Nation

Solomon Thomas is in the "same boat" as Bosa. There were no new details on Mostert and Coleman’s knee injuries.





Attacking teams deep with Andy Isabella and Christian Kirk - Revenge of the Birds

Two former second-round picks showcased their speed in route to victory against Washington





Injuries and scheme almost got the best of Jamal Adams - Field Gulls

For two weeks in a row, Jamal Adams has found himself at the top of the defensive box score. No, not the one that’s listed alphabetically, the normal one that goes by tackles.





Robert Woods rewards Rams with huge game after agreeing to new deal - Turf Show Times

Appreciative receiver helps Rams move to 2-0