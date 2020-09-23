Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Cam Newton has the Patriots offense on the right path - Pats Pulpit
New England’s offense showed that it could play some productive football on Sunday night.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jerick McKinnon’s third and 31 conversion against the Jets was historic - Gang Green Nation
Early in the third quarter the Jets’ loss to the 49ers yesterday, running back Jerick McKinnon broke a 55 yard run. It came on a third and 31 play.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen sets career high 417 yards passing one week after setting career high for yards passing - Buffalo Rumblings
What a day.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens at Texans: Play of the Game - Baltimore Beatdown
Vote your favorite highlight from Week 2!
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Stock Report: Whose Steelers stock is rising or falling after Week 2 - Behind the Steel Curtain
Discussing which Steelers players or positions are trending up, trending down, or simply treading water
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Burrow can win with this Bengals team - Cincy Jungle
Behind a shaky offensive line and with little help from his defense, the rookie QB still made things interesting vs. the Browns.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade Odell Beckham Jr. - Dawgs By Nature
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that Browns plan to retain their No. 1 wide receiver.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Ravens (Having Fun, Having A Real Good Time) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about the Texans’ inevitable 0-2 start.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Ryan Tannehill is fearless Titans - Music City Miracles
This throw from Ryan Tannehill yesterday had me HYPE when it happened:
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
2020 NFL odds Week 2: Jaguars are 10.5-point underdogs vs. Titans - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently 3.0 point favorites against the Miami Dolphins, but I expect that line to inch a little further away from Jacksonville into 3.5 or even 4.0 territory.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Reflecting on Key Colts Players: Week 2 vs Minnesota - Stampede Blue
The Colts leave week 2 with a perfect 12-0 all time record at home against the Vikings. They collected their first win of the season on a rather dominant performance. All three phases of the game...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Fangio: Drew Lock out ‘3-5 weeks’ - Mile High Report
But the starting quarterback will get a second opinion on his strained rotator cuff.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Lynn states QB Tyrod Taylor is the starter if healthy - Bolts From The Blue
Justin Herbert just had one of the most-exciting games by a Chargers quarterback in recent memory this evening. However, all the splash plays against the Chiefs weren’t enough for the rookie to...
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
9 thoughts on Raiders win over Saints on Monday Night Football - Silver And Black Pride
It feels like Jon Gruden has put something special together on offense this season
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill overcome slow starts to execute game-changing play - Arrowhead Pride
Two of the offense’s biggest players took responsibility for their own early-game mistakes
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants players have no problem with MetLife Stadium turf - Big Blue View
49ers question newly-installed playing surface
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
HOT TAKE: Carson Wentz is the quarterback version of Chip Kelly - Bleeding Green Nation
::explosion emoji::
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
How a little luck became the turning point in the Cowboys comeback win over the Falcons - Blogging The Boys
The game could have easily been over for the Cowboys at this moment.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Bad Offense Leads To A Bad Loss - Hogs Haven
Deja Vu is a concept I’ve always been fascinated with. I don’t know how it works at all, I don’t know if anyone does, but it happens to me frequently. I thought it happened again on Sunday when the...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Rashan Gary is making the Packers’ patience with former top-15 draft pick pay off - Acme Packing Company
Plenty in Cheesehead Nation scratched their heads over the selection of an underwhelming Michigan defensive end in the top half of the draft. But smart teams don’t draft players for their first year and Rashan Gary is showing why in 2020.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Pets of Detroit: The Official Power Rankings - Pride Of Detroit
woof woof
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Takes after another nail biting Chicago Bears win - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears are (2-0) for the first time since 2013 but it didn’t stop them from making fans sweat it out for a second week in a row. We’ll dive into Week 2’s close win and much more.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Anthony Barr out for season with torn pectoral - Daily Norseman
Another blow on defense for the Vikings
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints don’t look like the Saints, drop Week 2 game in Las Vegas, 34-24. - Canal Street Chronicles
A sloppy game for both offense and defense leads to an dissapointing Week 2 loss against the Raiders.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Adversity dooms Dan Quinn’s Falcons again - The Falcoholic
It’s just who they are.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey expected to miss several weeks, per reports - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers’ star running back suffered an ankle injury in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs WR Chris Godwin cleared to play against the Broncos - Bucs Nation
Godwin cleared concussion protocol and will be available for Week 3
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers confirm that Nick Bosa has torn his ACL - Niners Nation
Solomon Thomas is in the "same boat" as Bosa. There were no new details on Mostert and Coleman’s knee injuries.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Attacking teams deep with Andy Isabella and Christian Kirk - Revenge of the Birds
Two former second-round picks showcased their speed in route to victory against Washington
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Injuries and scheme almost got the best of Jamal Adams - Field Gulls
For two weeks in a row, Jamal Adams has found himself at the top of the defensive box score. No, not the one that’s listed alphabetically, the normal one that goes by tackles.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Robert Woods rewards Rams with huge game after agreeing to new deal - Turf Show Times
Appreciative receiver helps Rams move to 2-0