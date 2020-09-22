Dolphins Tuesday injury report: Byron Jones looking unlikely to play

The Miami Dolphins are on a short week as the team gets ready to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. For Miami’s Week 3 contest, it’s looking like Brian Flores’ defense will be short-handed.

Cornerback Byron Jones seems unlikely to play against the Jaguars. The superstar free agent acquisition picked up a groin injury early in last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills and failed to return. Per the team’s injury report, Jones did not participate in Tuesday’s practice session. He was the only player who couldn’t suit up for practice.

Several other players were listed on the injury report with various ailments. Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), defensive end Shaq Lawson (hip), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) were limited in Tuesday’s session.

A few Dolphins players got in full practice sessions, but are still listed on the team’s report as dealing with injuries. Those players include running back Matt Breida (ankle), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (shoulder), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle), linebacker Elandon Roberts (concussion), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand). All of the aforementioned players are expected to suit up against the Jaguars, though Roberts’ status is pending his clearing of the league’s concussion protocol.

Though Jacksonville’s report has yet to be updated for Tuesday’s practice session, four players were listed on Monday’s report. Wide receiver DJ Chark (chest) and tight end Tyler Davis (knee) were listed as limited participants. Center Brandon Linder (knee) and safety Benjamin Watson (illness) were listed as unable to participate,