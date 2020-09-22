NFL 2020 Power Rankings Week 3: Chiefs stay on top, Saints slide

The Phinsider 2020 NFL Power Rankings are back for Week 3. This week saw our Week 2 top team survive in overtime, our second-ranked team win in a blowout, and the third-placed team get smacked on Monday Night Football. Should make for some fun in the rankings.

If you have not checked out our power rankings before, we do them a little differently here on The Phinsider. Rather than having one person move Team A up two places because they won last week, then Team B falls three spots because of a loss, we just start with a blank slate each week. Josh Houtz and I alternate selections draft-style, selecting the team we feel is most likely to win the Super Bowl. Sometimes it leads to wild swings in the rankings. Sometimes it leads to no movement even with a loss.

Last week, I had the odd picks while Houtz had the even selections, so we will flip that for this week.

2020 NFL Power Rankings

Week 3

1. Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 1)

2. Baltimore Ravens (2)

3. Seattle Seahawks (5)

4. Green Bay Packers (4)

5. Buffalo Bills (6)

6. Tennessee Titans (8)

7. Los Angeles Rams (11)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (7)

9. New Orleans Saints (3)

10. Dallas Cowboys (14)

11. Arizona Cardinals (10)

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15)

13. San Francisco 49ers (9)

14. New England Patriots (12)

15. Las Vegas Raiders (16)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (19)

17. Chicago Bears (21)

18. Minnesota Vikings (13)

19. Philadelphia Eagles (17)

20. Indianapolis Colts (18)

21. Houston Texans (22)

22. Cleveland Browns (29)

23. Atlanta Falcons (23)

24. Denver Broncos (25)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (20)

26. Washington Football Team (27)

27. Miami Dolphins (28)

28. Carolina Panthers (24)

29. Detroit Lions (31)

30. Cincinnati Bengals (26)

31. New York Giants (30)

32. New York Jets (32)