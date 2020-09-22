Phinsider Radio: Dolphins lack identity in brawl with Bills

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-28 on Sunday. And despite all the new additions to Miami’s defense, it was the high-priced secondary that allowed Josh Allen to throw for 417 yards and 4 touchdowns.

There’s a lot to digest before we turn the page on the Bills and are ‘on to Jacksonville’. So, with little time to waste, go grab some crumpets, a warm glass of tea and enjoy the soothing sounds of the Jake and Josh Show ONLY on SBNation’s Phinsider Radio.

In this week’s episode, Jake and Josh discuss the good, the bad and the ugly from the Miami Dolphins 31-28 loss +

Other topics we discuss in this episode:

Why was Noah Igbinoghene on Stefon Diggs?

Where are free agent pass-rushers Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson?

Bobby McCain SHOULD NOT be playing safety!

Is Xavien Howard healthy?

Brandon Jones to Free Safety?

Jordan ‘don’t call me Kalen, even though i’m essentially Kalen’ Ballage

STATS! stats! StAtS!

Mike Gesicki is a MONSTAR!!!!! (Yes, like the Space Jam dudes)

The good, the bad, and the ugly!

Crossers, Crossers, Crossers!

an early look at Jacksonville.

CH33KS

And more!

All of this and much more on this episode of Phinsider Radio.

