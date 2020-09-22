 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Phinsider Radio: Dolphins lack identity in brawl with Bills

Jake and Josh turn the page on the Buffalo Bills

By Josh Houtz
/ new
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-28 on Sunday. And despite all the new additions to Miami’s defense, it was the high-priced secondary that allowed Josh Allen to throw for 417 yards and 4 touchdowns.

There’s a lot to digest before we turn the page on the Bills and are ‘on to Jacksonville’. So, with little time to waste, go grab some crumpets, a warm glass of tea and enjoy the soothing sounds of the Jake and Josh Show ONLY on SBNation’s Phinsider Radio.

Want to listen to this week’s episode of the award-winning Miami Dolphins’ Podcast, Phinsider Radio. CLICK HERE

In this week’s episode, Jake and Josh discuss the good, the bad and the ugly from the Miami Dolphins 31-28 loss +

Other topics we discuss in this episode:

  • Why was Noah Igbinoghene on Stefon Diggs?
  • Where are free agent pass-rushers Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson?
  • Bobby McCain SHOULD NOT be playing safety!
  • Is Xavien Howard healthy?
  • Brandon Jones to Free Safety?
  • Jordan ‘don’t call me Kalen, even though i’m essentially Kalen’ Ballage
  • STATS! stats! StAtS!
  • Mike Gesicki is a MONSTAR!!!!! (Yes, like the Space Jam dudes)
  • The good, the bad, and the ugly!
  • Crossers, Crossers, Crossers!
  • an early look at Jacksonville.
  • CH33KS
  • And more!

All of this and much more on this episode of Phinsider Radio.

If you like what you’re listening too; subscribe to the podcast; leave us a five star review; and most importantly, #FinsUp!

Follow Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and myself @houtz) on Twitter!