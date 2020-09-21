 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tale of the Tape: A closer look at Mike Gesicki’s career day vs Buffalo

By Josh Houtz
The minute we saw visual evidence of Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki throwing a football over a house, running through an open garage, and catching a football in the middle of the street— we should have known a breakout season was on the horizon.

But in week one, Gesicki was—for lack of a better word—a non-factor catching 3/5 targets for 30 yards in a losing effort to the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, the Dolphins once again lost to a divisional foe.

However, this time Gesicki would leave his mark on the game and prove to be a difference maker in the middle of the field. An area in which the Bills were without start linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.

This is how the Dolphins have utilized Mike Gesicki over the first two games of the season.

As you can see, the 6’6 ‘tight end’ from Penn State is seeing significant work out of the slot—which is where many expected he would fit in Chan Gailey’s offense. But what caught me most by surprise, is that Gesicki’s career high of 130 yards vs Buffalo was the MOST by a Dolphins tight end in franchise history.

Here’s what Gesicki had to say about his evolution as a tight end.

“I think that the coaches have done a good job putting people in position to be successful and then I think just going out there and playing with ‘Fitz’ (Ryan Fitzpatrick) and him putting the ball in the position for receivers, tight ends, running backs, anybody that’s catching the football from him. He does a great job looking people off. He does a great job throwing the ball away from the defender. He does a great job giving people a chance to be successful. I think he deserves a ton of credit for everybody’s success on the field because he makes all of his teammates better. That’s what makes him special.”

And of course, this wouldn’t be the tale of the tape without one of my Sundance award winning motion pictures. Enjoy

FILM

Mike Gesicki is a special player. And like most of Miami’s young group of core players, his best football is still ahead. Which means it would be in Miami’s best interest to approach the 24-year old ‘tight end’ with a long-term deal, sooner rather than later.

After all, besides a stable offensive line and a competent run game, there’s no better security blanket for a young, rookie quarterback than a 6’6, 250 pound monster with Venus fly traps for hands.

“Right now he’s a tough target for people to cover” - Chan Gailey

Yes, yes he is.