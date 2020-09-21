Tale of the Tape: A closer look at Mike Gesicki’s career day vs Buffalo

The minute we saw visual evidence of Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki throwing a football over a house, running through an open garage, and catching a football in the middle of the street— we should have known a breakout season was on the horizon.

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki threw a football over his house AND caught it pic.twitter.com/OleEI7CJ2g — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 28, 2020

But in week one, Gesicki was—for lack of a better word—a non-factor catching 3/5 targets for 30 yards in a losing effort to the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, the Dolphins once again lost to a divisional foe.

However, this time Gesicki would leave his mark on the game and prove to be a difference maker in the middle of the field. An area in which the Bills were without start linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.

This is how the Dolphins have utilized Mike Gesicki over the first two games of the season.

"Tight end" Mike Gesicki through two weeks:



* Lined up slot or wide on 92% of his snaps

* Run a route on 63 of Fitz's 86 dropbacks

* Team-high 20.7% target share

* 11-160-1 despite facing NE and BUF

* Still the best headshot pic.twitter.com/Sj53EOk7qg — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) September 21, 2020

As you can see, the 6’6 ‘tight end’ from Penn State is seeing significant work out of the slot—which is where many expected he would fit in Chan Gailey’s offense. But what caught me most by surprise, is that Gesicki’s career high of 130 yards vs Buffalo was the MOST by a Dolphins tight end in franchise history.

Here’s what Gesicki had to say about his evolution as a tight end.

“I think that the coaches have done a good job putting people in position to be successful and then I think just going out there and playing with ‘Fitz’ (Ryan Fitzpatrick) and him putting the ball in the position for receivers, tight ends, running backs, anybody that’s catching the football from him. He does a great job looking people off. He does a great job throwing the ball away from the defender. He does a great job giving people a chance to be successful. I think he deserves a ton of credit for everybody’s success on the field because he makes all of his teammates better. That’s what makes him special.”

And of course, this wouldn’t be the tale of the tape without one of my Sundance award winning motion pictures. Enjoy

FILM

#dolphins TE @mikegesicki had the best statistical game of his career recording career highs in receptions (8) and yards (130).



his 130 yards is the most by a #dolphins TE in a single-game in franchise history.



here's every catch from gesicki's career day vs buffalo. #finsup pic.twitter.com/iHtSftOnug — josh houtz (@houtz) September 21, 2020

Mike Gesicki is a special player. And like most of Miami’s young group of core players, his best football is still ahead. Which means it would be in Miami’s best interest to approach the 24-year old ‘tight end’ with a long-term deal, sooner rather than later.

After all, besides a stable offensive line and a competent run game, there’s no better security blanket for a young, rookie quarterback than a 6’6, 250 pound monster with Venus fly traps for hands.

gailey on gesicki:



"the catch was highlight reel stuff. it was really an amazing catch. but i've seen him do it before. doing it in the game, to me, i didn't expect it. i understood it when i saw it. i've seen him do it before. he understands the game. he gets it." — josh houtz (@houtz) September 21, 2020

“Right now he’s a tough target for people to cover” - Chan Gailey

Yes, yes he is.