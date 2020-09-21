Monday Night Football: New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders Live Thread & Game Information

Week two’s Monday Night Football game features a matchup between the NFC South and the AFC West. The New Orleans Saints will travel west to Las Vegas Nevada to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints are coming off a win over the Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend by a score of 34 to 23 in Tampa. Like the Saints the Raiders are also coming off a win. The Raiders defeated the Carolina Panthers in an away game for the Raiders by a score of 34 to 30.

MNF: New Orleans Saints (1-0) 1st NFC South @ Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) 1st AFC West