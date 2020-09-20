Bills at Dolphins 2020 Week 2: Connections

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, like all NFL teams, have connections between each other. From former players, coaches, and executives now with the other team through college teammates or former NFL teammates now facing each other from the other sideline to player hometowns, there are always a lot of connections between two clubs in the league. This week also features a pair of brothers facing each other, as well as the son of a former Dolphins star playing for the Bills.

The Dolphins head into this game with two former Bills players, both of whom could be key parts of Miami’s game plan on Sunday. Starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick played for Buffalo from 2009 through 2012, while defensive end Shaq Lawson spent the 2016 through 2019 seasons with the Bills. The Dolphins also have several former Bills coaches, starting with Miami offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who served as the Buffalo head coach from 2010 through 2012. Miami running backs coach Eric Studesville served in the same role with the Bills from 2004 through 2009, while Miami special teams coordinator Danny Crossman has that title in Buffalo from 2013 through 2018, and Dolphins assistant strength and conditioning coach Jim Arthur was the Bills’ strength and conditioning assistant coach from 20021 through 2004. Finally, Miami’s assistant general manager was a national scout for the Bills from 2017 through 2018.

Bills offensive lineman Evan Boehm was with the Dolphins last year, as was Buffalo practice squad linebacker Deon Lacey, who has been added to the Bills’ active roster for this week. Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll served in the same role with the Dolphins in 2011.

As for former NFL teammates, Miami wide receive Mack Hollins (2017-2019) was a teammate with Buffalo offensive lineman Ryan Bates (2019) and tackle Victor Salako (2017) with the Philadelphia Eagles. Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (2015-2019) and Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (2012-2018) were both on the Dallas Cowboys. Miami defensive tackle Zach Sieler (2018-2019) and Bills wide receiver John Brown (2018) were together on the Baltimore Ravens. Dolphins safety Clayton Fejeledem (2016-2019) spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was a teammate with Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (2015-2018) and Bills wide out Jake Kumerow (2015-2017). Kumerow was also with the New England Patriots in 2017, where he was a teammate with Dolphins center Ted Karras (2016-2019), Dolphins cornerback Jamal Perry (2017-2018), Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (2016-2019), Dolphins safety Eric Rowe (2016-2018), and Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy (2016-2019). Kumerow (2017-2020) was also a teammate with Dolphins tackle Adam Pankey (2017-2019) with the Green Bay Packers.

Dolphins guard Ereck Flowers (2019) was with the Washington Football Team with Bills cornerback Josh Norman (2016-2019). Flowers (2015-2018) was with the New York Giants along with Bills tackle Victor Salako (2017-2018) and Bills quarterback Davis Webb (2017-2018). Flowers (2018) was also a teammate with Bills running back T.J. Yeldon (2015-2018) with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In college, Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (2015-2018) and Bills tackle Trey Adams (2015-2019) both played at Washington. Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (2014-2017) was at Penn State along with Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates (2016-2018). Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (2014-2017) and Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (2016-2017) were teammates at New Mexico. Miami wide receiver Preston Williams (2015-2016) and Bills tight end Jason Croom (2012-2016) were together at Tennessee. Miami safety Bobby McCain (2011-2014) and Bills offensive lineman Jordan Devey (2011-2012) both played at Memphis. Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford (2014-2016) played with Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (2015-2017) when they both attended Virginia Tech.

Dolphins guard Solomon Kindley (2016-2019) anchored the Georgia offensive line for Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (2017-2019) and Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (2014-2016). Dolphins tackle Adam Pankey (2013-2016) played with Bills guard Quinton Spain (2010-2013) for a year at West Virginia. At Alabama, Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (2017-2019), Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2017-2019), and Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (2014-2017) were all teammates. Dolphins running back Patrick Laird (2014, 2016-2018) and Bills quarterback Davis Webb (2016) were teammates at California. At LSU, Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson (2015-2019), Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (2014-2016), and Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (2013-2016) were all teammates. Dolphins fullback Chandler Cox (2015-2018) and Bills wide receiver Duke WIlliams (2014-2015) played together at Auburn. Finally, Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (2013-2017) and Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (2012-2015) played together at Ferris State.

As for South Florida connections, Bills wide receiver John Brown is from Homestead, Florida and attended Homestead High School. Bills guard Jon Feliciano is a native of Davie, Florida, attended Western High School in Davie, and went to college at the University of Miami. Buffalo safety Jaquan Johnson was born in Miami, attended Miami Killian High School, and attended the University of Miami. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was born in Miami and played high school football at American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida. Bills running back Devin Singletary also attended American Heritage after being born in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Buffalo running back Zack Moss was born in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, then attended Hallandale High School in Hallandale, Florida.

Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford and Bills linebacker Andre Smith were high school teammates at Trinity Christian High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

The family connections between the two teams come with the long snappers on the two clubs, as well as a Bills linebacker. Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson and Buffalo long snapper Reid Ferguson are brothers. Bills defensive end Bryan Cox, Jr., attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and is the son of former Dolphins linebacker Bryan Cox (1991-1995). Cox, Sr., also served as a pass rush coach for the Dolphins in 2011.