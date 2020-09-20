Bills at Dolphins: Week 2 inactives

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are inside 90 minutes until their Week 2 battle at Hard Rock Stadium. Teams owe the NFL a list of players that will be inactive for a game 90 minutes before kickoff, which means we now have the list for both clubs.

In 2020, teams can keep up to 48 players active during the game, as long as eight players on the active list are offensive linemen. If the team has fewer than eight active offensive linemen, they are authorized 47 active players, up from the standard 46 active players last year. With clubs authorized a 53-man roster during the regular season, that now equals five or six inactive players each week.

Then there is another oddity for this year’s inactive players list. Teams are allowed to bring 55 players to the game as their potential roster, adding two available practice squad players for that Sunday, without having to make a personnel move for the 53-man roster. If a team does that - and this week, the Bills did it to add linebackers Deon Lacey and Andre Smith to their game-day availability due to injuries to Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds - they could be back up to the more-familiar seven players on the inactive list.

For the Dolphins this week, wide receiver Malcolm Perry, safety Clayton Fejedelem, linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive end Jason Strowbridge, and tackle Adam Pankey were listed as inactive.

The Bills’ inactive list includes quarterback Jake Fromm, running back T.J. Yeldon, linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, linebackers Edmunds and Milano, guard Ike Boettger, and tight end Lee Smith.