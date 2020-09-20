Week 2 updated NFL odds

With the start of Week 2 of the NFL season just hours away, it’s time to take a look at where the money has gone, and the respective betting lines shifted for Week 2. The opening lines are as follows (all lines per Bovada):
Atlanta at Dallas (-5); O/U 52.5
Buffalo (-5.5) at Miami; O/U 41
Carolina at Tampa Bay (-9); O/U 48.5
Denver at Pittsburgh (-6.5); O/U 41
Detroit at Green Bay (-6); O/U 47.5
LA Rams (-1.5) at Philadelphia; O/U 46
Minnesota at Indianapolis (-3); O/U 48
New York Giants at Chicago (-6); O/U 42.5
San Francisco (-7) at New York Jets; O/U 42.5
Jacksonville at Tennessee (-9); O/U 42.5
Washington at Arizona (-7); O/U 46.5
Baltimore (-7) at Houston; O/U 52.5
Kansas City (-9) at LA Chargers; O/U 47.5
New England at Seattle (-4); O/U 45
New Orleans (-6) at Las Vegas; O/U 51.5
The updated lines are as follows:
Atlanta at Dallas (-3.5); O/U 53.5
Buffalo (-6) at Miami; O/U 42
Carolina at Tampa Bay (-8); O/U 47
Denver at Pittsburgh (-7); O/U 40.5
Detroit at Green Bay (-6.5); O/U 50.5
LA Rams at Philadelphia (-1); O/U 45.5
Minnesota at Indianapolis (-3); O/U 48
New York Giants at Chicago (-5.5); O/U 42
San Francisco (-7) at New York Jets; O/U 41.5
Jacksonville at Tennessee (-7.5); O/U 44
Washington at Arizona (-7); O/U 46.5
Baltimore (-7.5) at Houston; O/U 49.5
Kansas City (-9) at LA Chargers; O/U 47.5
New England at Seattle (-4); O/U 45
New Orleans (-5.5) at Las Vegas; O/U 48.5
There are a number of small shifts here and there, but the most noteworthy moves include the total in Detroit/Green Bay, with number shifting up a full 3 points. Neither the Lions’ defense - who made Mitch Trubisky look solid - nor the Packers’ defense inspired any confidence last week, and the wagers reflect that trend this week. Also, as I noted last week, I was surprised at the Eagles being home dogs to the Rams. The line has gone from LA -1.5 to Philly at -1 today, so it looks like the bettors felt the same way as I did. The totals on the Baltimore/Houston and New Orleans/Las Vegas games also slipped significantly downwards during the week. The Saints-Raiders is understandable, given the absence of Michael Thomas.
Who are you all rolling with this week?