Week 2 updated NFL odds

With the start of Week 2 of the NFL season just hours away, it’s time to take a look at where the money has gone, and the respective betting lines shifted for Week 2. The opening lines are as follows (all lines per Bovada):

Atlanta at Dallas (-5); O/U 52.5

Buffalo (-5.5) at Miami; O/U 41

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-9); O/U 48.5

Denver at Pittsburgh (-6.5); O/U 41

Detroit at Green Bay (-6); O/U 47.5

LA Rams (-1.5) at Philadelphia; O/U 46

Minnesota at Indianapolis (-3); O/U 48

New York Giants at Chicago (-6); O/U 42.5

San Francisco (-7) at New York Jets; O/U 42.5

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-9); O/U 42.5

Washington at Arizona (-7); O/U 46.5

Baltimore (-7) at Houston; O/U 52.5

Kansas City (-9) at LA Chargers; O/U 47.5

New England at Seattle (-4); O/U 45

New Orleans (-6) at Las Vegas; O/U 51.5

The updated lines are as follows:

Atlanta at Dallas (-3.5); O/U 53.5

Buffalo (-6) at Miami; O/U 42

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-8); O/U 47

Denver at Pittsburgh (-7); O/U 40.5

Detroit at Green Bay (-6.5); O/U 50.5

LA Rams at Philadelphia (-1); O/U 45.5

Minnesota at Indianapolis (-3); O/U 48

New York Giants at Chicago (-5.5); O/U 42

San Francisco (-7) at New York Jets; O/U 41.5

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-7.5); O/U 44

Washington at Arizona (-7); O/U 46.5

Baltimore (-7.5) at Houston; O/U 49.5

Kansas City (-9) at LA Chargers; O/U 47.5

New England at Seattle (-4); O/U 45

New Orleans (-5.5) at Las Vegas; O/U 48.5

There are a number of small shifts here and there, but the most noteworthy moves include the total in Detroit/Green Bay, with number shifting up a full 3 points. Neither the Lions’ defense - who made Mitch Trubisky look solid - nor the Packers’ defense inspired any confidence last week, and the wagers reflect that trend this week. Also, as I noted last week, I was surprised at the Eagles being home dogs to the Rams. The line has gone from LA -1.5 to Philly at -1 today, so it looks like the bettors felt the same way as I did. The totals on the Baltimore/Houston and New Orleans/Las Vegas games also slipped significantly downwards during the week. The Saints-Raiders is understandable, given the absence of Michael Thomas.

Who are you all rolling with this week?