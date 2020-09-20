Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Sunday Night Football features the AFC East and the NFC West. The New England Patriots will travel west to Seattle Washington to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams won their week one contest with the Patriots defeating our very own Miami Dolphins at home and the Seahawks defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta by a 38 to 25 score.

Please use this evening thread to discuss tonight Sunday Night Football game and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember to continue to follow all site rules during the live threads as you would any other post on the Phinsider. Personal attacks of any kind for any reason are not allowed. Additionally please do not venture into any discussion of politics or religion. Also remember that sharing of illegal game streams is one of SBNations biggest no-nos and requesting, discussing or providing of any illegal game streams will result in a temporary suspension or ban from the site.

SNF: New England Patriots (1-0) 1st AFC East @ Seattle Seahawks (1-0) 1st NFC West