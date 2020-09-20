Week Two Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you are show up in this thread you are celebrating and exciting upset win over the Buffalo Bills by your Miami Dolphins. If not then grab yourself another adult beverage and try your best to enjoy the rest of the games around the league this week.

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss todays late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting or even discussion of illegal game streams anywhere on any of their sites. Please don’t get yourself warned or banned from the platform over this.

Sunday, September 20th, 2020 Week Two Late Afternoon Games

Washington Football Team (1-0) 1st NFC East @ Arizona Cardinals (1-0) 1st NFC West

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715

Channel 715 Odds: Arizona Cardinals -7

Arizona Cardinals -7 Over/Under: 46.5

Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) Tie 1st AFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) Tie 1st AFC West

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 717

Channel 717 Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -8

Kansas City Chiefs -8 Over/Under: 47.5

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) 1st AFC North @ Houston Texans (0-1) 2nd AFC South