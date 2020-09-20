Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins-Live Game Thread & Game Information

Week two sees our Miami Dolphins, in their home opener, once again facing an AFC foe when the Buffalo Bills come to town. The Dolphins dropped game one in an away game to the New England Patriots while the Bills defeated the New York Jets by a 27 to 17 score at home. Hopefully the home team winning streak continues in the AFC East although the Bills are fielding a better roster than the Patriots at this point.

Miami is going to have to stiffen up on defense if they hope to pull out an upset win this week. The Bills accumulated 410 yards in their victory last week, ranking them 6th in the league. In comparison the Phins only put up a total of 278 yards, ranking them 29th in the NFL. On defense the Bills held the Jets to 254 yard, good enough for third in the league. Miami gave up 357 yards to the Patriots, ranking them 13th in the NFL thus far.

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss todays game between your Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting or even discussion of illegal game streams anywhere on any of their sites. Please don’t get yourself warned or banned from the platform over this.

Buffalo Bills (1-0) Tie 1st AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (0-1) Tie 2nd AFC East