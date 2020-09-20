NFL 2020 Week 2 expert picks: Straight-up winners from The Phinsider

The NFL’s Week 2 slate of games is underway, with the Cleveland Browns beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. As we approach this afternoon’s games, The Phinsider’s contributors are back with their straight-up winners picks.

Last week, James McKinney won the week, finishing 10-6. Kat Noa was second at 9-6 on the week, while I was third at 9-7. Just Heir finished fourth at 8-8, followed by Josh Houtz at 7-8 and CT Smith at 7-9. Week 1 is always a hard week to pick, because of offseason player acquisition and coaching staff changes; this year was even worse with no preseason games to get a sneak peak at each team. Will our picks start to improve as we head into Week 2?

Below you can check out all of our picks. Kat has not submitted her selections yet, but they will be added as soon as she gets them completed. Join us by adding your picks in the comments and see if you can beat us.