Phinsider Question Of The Day 09/02/2020

As with everything else in life we all have our preferences and opinions. Hell this entire site runs on opinions, at least in the comment sections. The post on the front page heralding Tony Romo and Jim Nantz as the broadcast team calling the first game of the season between your Miami Dolphins and the new look New England Patriots got me to thinking.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is which current NFL broadcasters do you like to listen to and which ones could you take or leave and which ones do you just despise to the point where you almost turn the sound off for the game? I always thought I would despise Troy Aikman as a broadcaster because while living in the Dallas/Fort Worth area for most of his time starting for the Dallas Cowboys he came off like a jerk towards the media. Turns out that he learned early on that the media will twist everything you say so he became very brief with the media even if it came off as curt. Surprisingly, I don’t mind his commentary but find his partner Joe Buck to be quite the arrogant jerk, but that’s just me.

So give us your thoughts on the matter below-

