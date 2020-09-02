Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots’ Lamar Miller makes practice debut, clearing PUP list - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots placed Lamar Miller on physically unable to perform on Aug. 13.





Scouting Jets wide receiver Donte Moncrief - Gang Green Nation

Last week, the Jets addressed increasing concerns about their wide receiver depth by signing veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief. We’re therefore going to take an in-depth look at his film and...





How much time does Buffalo Bills’ coach Sean McDermott have until his seat turns hot? - Buffalo Rumblings

Is it somewhere between Marvin Lewis and a New York Jets Bill Belichick?

AFC NORTH:

Trace McSorley vs. Tyler Huntley: Who will win the Ravens No. 3 quarterback job? - Baltimore Beatdown

The battle for third-string quarterback is heating up.





Steelers Fact or Fiction: Taking Shape edition - Behind the Steel Curtain

BTSC takes five burning questions regarding the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers and labels them as fact or fiction.





NFL Injury News: The latest on Bengals RB Joe Mixon - Cincy Jungle

Mixon has been sidelined for a week as he looks to land a long-term extension with the Bengals.





5 players from the 2019 Browns that could be gone - Dawgs By Nature

Staying healthy and versatility are key components for a roster spot

AFC SOUTH:

Analyzing The Zach Cunningham Contract Extension - Battle Red Blog

Houston’s linebacker got rewarded. What does it mean for him and team moving forward?





Titans weekend kicker notes Stephen Gostkowski - Music City Miracles

The Titans are scheduled to workout kickers Stephen Gostkowski and Stephen Hauschka this week. We don’t know what either of those guys have left in the tank at this point, but it is good that the...





Leonard Fournette pens classy goodbye to Jaguars, city of Jacksonville - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars waived fourth-year running back Leonard Fournette earlier today.





PFF Believes QB Philip Rivers Should Really Benefit Passing Behind the Colts Top O-Line - Stampede Blue

According to Pro Football Focus’ Seth Galina (subscription), new Indianapolis Colts starting veteran quarterback Philip Rivers should really benefit passing behind an improved offensive line—...

AFC WEST:

What does Mark Barron mean for the Broncos’ linebackers? - Mile High Report

Does Elway regret missing Patrick Queen and others this spring?





Chargers News: Derwin James out 6-8 months following meniscus surgery - Bolts From The Blue

There’s no words to describe the pain of this loss.





Raiders release veteran CB Prince Amukamara - Silver And Black Pride

It appears the starting cornerbacks are being established





Report: Chiefs signing Andy Reid, Brett Veach through 2025 - Arrowhead Pride

It is two new six-year deals for the Super Bowl-winning tandem.

NFC EAST:

Logan Ryan signing: New York Giants agree to deal with veteran defensive back - Big Blue View

Giants get help in an area where they really needed it





Yeah I don’t like it either but the Eagles should pay Jason Peters - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles really have no choice but to pay Jason Peters.





The Cowboys biggest Achilles heel identified for 2020 season - Blogging The Boys

What will go wrong for the Cowboys in 2020?





Dwayne Haskins Jr. Presser: More confident in his overall game, “It’s just trusting the guys around you” - Hogs Haven

Dwayne Haskins Jr. speaks to the media after today’s practice

NFC NORTH:

Matt LaFleur previews Packers’ final cuts, says OL competition will go on all year - Acme Packing Company

With an eye on Saturday, LaFleur discussed the cut process and where the front office and coaching staff stand on the roster with a few days to go until the deadline to reach 53.





Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will call plays in 2020 - Pride Of Detroit

Matt Patricia has ceded some responsibility to his defensive coordinator.





It’s time to see what Tyler Bray can do as the Chicago Bears’ QB - Windy City Gridiron

Maybe the Chicago Bears’ answer at QB has been right in front of them all along...





Report: Riley Reiff tells teammates that he expects to be released - Daily Norseman

Oh, boy

NFC SOUTH:

Why you shouldn’t worry yet over Alvin Kamara’s “contract-related” absences - Canal Street Chronicles

Per reports, Alvin Kamara’s recent absences from training camp are contract-related - which contrary to popular belief is not always a bad thing.





Will any UDFAs make the 2020 Falcons roster? - The Falcoholic

A look at which undrafted rookies have a realistic chance of making it onto the Falcons opening day roster





Carolina Panthers release linebacker Andre Smith - Cat Scratch Reader

As of now, there has been no corresponding move to fill his roster spot.





Report: Bucs negotiating extension for Lavonte David - Bucs Nation

The veteran linebacker has been a mainstay in Tampa Bay since he was drafted.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Fred Warner placed on the reserve/Covid-19 List - Niners Nation

This explains why Warner hasn’t practice the past couple of sessions





Fans expectations for the Arizona Cardinals stays grounded in newest SB Nation Reacts - Revenge of the Birds

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!





Seattle Seahawks season preview: All eyes on the pass rush ahead of the 2020 NFL season - Field Gulls

The position that was an endless cause of consternation a year ago has remained under the microscope all offseason long in Seattle, as the Seahawks restocked their stable of pass rushers with a...





Sean McVay says Cooper Kupp will play against Dallas in Week 1 - Turf Show Times

There was a recent report that the receiver had suffered an ankle sprain