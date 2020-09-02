Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots’ Lamar Miller makes practice debut, clearing PUP list - Pats Pulpit
The Patriots placed Lamar Miller on physically unable to perform on Aug. 13.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Scouting Jets wide receiver Donte Moncrief - Gang Green Nation
Last week, the Jets addressed increasing concerns about their wide receiver depth by signing veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief. We’re therefore going to take an in-depth look at his film and...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
How much time does Buffalo Bills’ coach Sean McDermott have until his seat turns hot? - Buffalo Rumblings
Is it somewhere between Marvin Lewis and a New York Jets Bill Belichick?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Trace McSorley vs. Tyler Huntley: Who will win the Ravens No. 3 quarterback job? - Baltimore Beatdown
The battle for third-string quarterback is heating up.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers Fact or Fiction: Taking Shape edition - Behind the Steel Curtain
BTSC takes five burning questions regarding the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers and labels them as fact or fiction.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL Injury News: The latest on Bengals RB Joe Mixon - Cincy Jungle
Mixon has been sidelined for a week as he looks to land a long-term extension with the Bengals.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
5 players from the 2019 Browns that could be gone - Dawgs By Nature
Staying healthy and versatility are key components for a roster spot
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Analyzing The Zach Cunningham Contract Extension - Battle Red Blog
Houston’s linebacker got rewarded. What does it mean for him and team moving forward?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans weekend kicker notes Stephen Gostkowski - Music City Miracles
The Titans are scheduled to workout kickers Stephen Gostkowski and Stephen Hauschka this week. We don’t know what either of those guys have left in the tank at this point, but it is good that the...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Leonard Fournette pens classy goodbye to Jaguars, city of Jacksonville - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars waived fourth-year running back Leonard Fournette earlier today.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
PFF Believes QB Philip Rivers Should Really Benefit Passing Behind the Colts Top O-Line - Stampede Blue
According to Pro Football Focus’ Seth Galina (subscription), new Indianapolis Colts starting veteran quarterback Philip Rivers should really benefit passing behind an improved offensive line—...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
What does Mark Barron mean for the Broncos’ linebackers? - Mile High Report
Does Elway regret missing Patrick Queen and others this spring?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Derwin James out 6-8 months following meniscus surgery - Bolts From The Blue
There’s no words to describe the pain of this loss.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders release veteran CB Prince Amukamara - Silver And Black Pride
It appears the starting cornerbacks are being established
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Report: Chiefs signing Andy Reid, Brett Veach through 2025 - Arrowhead Pride
It is two new six-year deals for the Super Bowl-winning tandem.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Logan Ryan signing: New York Giants agree to deal with veteran defensive back - Big Blue View
Giants get help in an area where they really needed it
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Yeah I don’t like it either but the Eagles should pay Jason Peters - Bleeding Green Nation
The Eagles really have no choice but to pay Jason Peters.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The Cowboys biggest Achilles heel identified for 2020 season - Blogging The Boys
What will go wrong for the Cowboys in 2020?
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Dwayne Haskins Jr. Presser: More confident in his overall game, “It’s just trusting the guys around you” - Hogs Haven
Dwayne Haskins Jr. speaks to the media after today’s practice
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Matt LaFleur previews Packers’ final cuts, says OL competition will go on all year - Acme Packing Company
With an eye on Saturday, LaFleur discussed the cut process and where the front office and coaching staff stand on the roster with a few days to go until the deadline to reach 53.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will call plays in 2020 - Pride Of Detroit
Matt Patricia has ceded some responsibility to his defensive coordinator.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
It’s time to see what Tyler Bray can do as the Chicago Bears’ QB - Windy City Gridiron
Maybe the Chicago Bears’ answer at QB has been right in front of them all along...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Report: Riley Reiff tells teammates that he expects to be released - Daily Norseman
Oh, boy
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Why you shouldn’t worry yet over Alvin Kamara’s “contract-related” absences - Canal Street Chronicles
Per reports, Alvin Kamara’s recent absences from training camp are contract-related - which contrary to popular belief is not always a bad thing.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Will any UDFAs make the 2020 Falcons roster? - The Falcoholic
A look at which undrafted rookies have a realistic chance of making it onto the Falcons opening day roster
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers release linebacker Andre Smith - Cat Scratch Reader
As of now, there has been no corresponding move to fill his roster spot.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Report: Bucs negotiating extension for Lavonte David - Bucs Nation
The veteran linebacker has been a mainstay in Tampa Bay since he was drafted.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Fred Warner placed on the reserve/Covid-19 List - Niners Nation
This explains why Warner hasn’t practice the past couple of sessions
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Fans expectations for the Arizona Cardinals stays grounded in newest SB Nation Reacts - Revenge of the Birds
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seattle Seahawks season preview: All eyes on the pass rush ahead of the 2020 NFL season - Field Gulls
The position that was an endless cause of consternation a year ago has remained under the microscope all offseason long in Seattle, as the Seahawks restocked their stable of pass rushers with a...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Sean McVay says Cooper Kupp will play against Dallas in Week 1 - Turf Show Times
There was a recent report that the receiver had suffered an ankle sprain