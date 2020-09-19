Phinsider Question Of The Day 09/19/2020

So here we are, about to head into week two for our Miami Dolphins. I seriously expected us to defeat the New England Patriots last week but alas it was not meant to be. Our week two opponent, the Buffalo Bills are expected to be better than the Patriots this season so this week I am not feeling as confident although I will root for the win as always, no matter who we play or what our record is.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is the same as last week. When all is said and done tomorrow in the Dolphins/Bills game who do you think will win? What do you think the score will be? And why for both questions?

Please join us and give us your thoughts below-

