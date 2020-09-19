Bills at Dolphins: 2020 Week 2 - How to watch, where to stream, and more

Some how, the NFL schedule is already on to Week 2. Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, we are getting ready for Sunday, which will include the Miami Dolphins facing the Buffalo Bills, their second-straight AFC East divisional matchup.

The Dolphins (0-1) lost to the New England Patriots in a game that seemed more of a beatdown than the 21-11 final score indicates. The Bills (1-0), meanwhile, are coming off a win over the New York Jets. Will the Dolphins be able to tighten the standings within the Division? Will the Bills position themselves as the AFC East team to beat this year?

Last week, the Dolphins struggled against a running quarterback, as Cam Newton exposed a weakness in Miami’s defense. This week, the Dolphins face another running quarterback. Will they be able to make the adjustments needed to slow down Josh Allen when he does run? Can they force him to pass, then take advantage of his accuracy issues?

The Bills defense is the strength of the team, but they are weakened by injuries to their linebacker corps, where Tremain Edmunds, Matt Milano, and Del’Shawn Phillips have all been ruled out of the game. Can the Dolphins exploit the middle of the Bills’ defense?

How can you watch this weekend’s game? We have all the information you need:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on September 20

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

via 506Sports.com - Bills at Dolphins in yellow

Who is the broadcast team?

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Bills -6.0

O/U: 41.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Thunderstorms, 90°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 61-50-1

Who won most recently?

Bills won 37-20 @ Miami in Week 11, 2019

