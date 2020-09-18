During a football game, only one play can hold the ball. Madden rating experts need to keep their eyes away from the ball. The latest roster update did the Miami Dolphins no favors.

During the opening weekend, one unit stood head and shoulders above their 2019 counterparts. With the only returning starter on the Miami Dolphins offensive line being a much-improved Jesse Davis. The Miami Offense did not do much in the way of putting up points, but that should not have stopped the Madden rating gurus from noticing a young and limitless Miami Dolphins front five. Using Pro Football Focus to illustrate my point, let us dive in.

The most disrespectful Madden rating to production gap is rising star Right Guard Solomon Kindley. His overall rating did raise by 2 points. But 62 is hardly the rating of the 18th highest PFF rating amongst all Guard with at least 50 snaps. Solomon Kindley’s impressive play was graded 71.3 Overall, which is the 18thbest among 63 qualifying guards. His exceptional 72.8 pass block grade was 23rd among 63 qualifying guards. His run block grade left plenty of room for improvement for this impressive rookie 4th round pick, 67.5 grade for 23rd out of 63 qualifying guards. Solomon Kindley graded out better than many highly rated Madden players, including Zack Martin (97), Brandon Scherff (87), and Gabe Jackson (79).

Next, we take a look and our next highest rate offensive linemen from Sunday. Ted Karras. The 11th highest graded Center from week 1. His 66.7 overall grade again was 11th best out of 30 qualifying centers with at least 50 snaps. He excelled in run blocking with a 77.0 run block grade, 7th best for week one out of 30 qualifying centers. But, like Kindley, he has an area needing to be improved. His 29.4 pass block grade was awful, ranking him 30th out of 30 qualifying centers, But, like Kindley, Karras had a higher overall grade than some very highly ranked centers in Madden. The highest-rated Center in Madden Jason Kelce (94), Maurkice Pouncey (86), and Ryan Kelly (85), just to name a few. So Karras’s 70 Madden rating is a far cry from what, in my opinion, is an honest rating.

Lastly, Miami Dolphins iron man Jesse Davis might finally be blossoming with the new talent around him. His 65 Madden rating leaves you to believe the only thing he can block is the bench, but the Miami Dolphins longest-tenured offensive lineman graded out well in week 1. His overall grade of 65.5 was 37th best out of 61 qualifying Tackles. That grade is boosted up by his 75.8 passes blocking grade, which is 22nd out of 61 qualifying Tackles. His 53.1 run block grade left plenty for this veteran tackle to work on while preparing for the upcoming Buffalo Bills but was still 51st out of 61 qualifying tackles. Jesse Davis graded out better than Mike McGlinchey (84), Tristan Wirfs (71), and Jawaan Taylor (71). The first two went in round one in recent drafts.

The long list of the disrespectful Madden ratings of Miami Dolphins players is longer than I care to write about or for you to read. But these, in my opinion, are the most lopsided. I am not sure who makes their rating adjustments, but I am, for one, am willing to pitch in and give them a hand. But maybe they can just jump on PFF.com?