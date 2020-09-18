Three things the Miami Dolphins must do in order to defeat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday

With only 16 games and little room for error, there isn’t much time to enjoy the fact that the NFL is back — we’re on to Week 2.

The Dolphins fell 21-11 to the New England Patriots last week and are preparing for their first home game of the season as they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

For the keys to the game and so much more, be sure to tune in to the newest episode of Phinsider Radio with Josh Houtz (@Houtz) and myself (@JMendel94).

It is still a bit too early to be panicking about Week 1 concerns becoming trends, but here are three things the Miami Dolphins need to do in order to secure their first win of the 2020 season.

The offensive line needs to continue to be decent:

Matt Breida and Myles Gaskin each averaged over four yards a carry in Week 1.

and each averaged over four yards a carry in Week 1. Ryan Fitzpatrick was only sacked once and it was arguably his fault more than anyone else.

was only sacked once and it was arguably his fault more than anyone else. Weirdly enough, Fitzpatrick was better against the blitz in Week 1.

Blitz: 9 of 11 and seven first downs.

No pressure: 11 of 19 and five first downs, but a 44.3 rating.

The Bills sacked Sam Darnold three times in Week 1, but only for 13 yards.

three times in Week 1, but only for 13 yards. The Jets averaged 3.5 yards per carry and were led by Frank Gore , who had six carries for 24 yards... Miami’s backs are better than that, right?

, who had six carries for 24 yards... Miami’s backs are better than that, right? The Bills and the Ravens were the only two teams to blitz more than 50 percent of the time in Week 1.

The Dolphins must remain relevant in the turnover battle:

Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions, but the Patriots didn’t turn any of them into points.

Jerome Baker forced a fumble out of the end zone against New England and the team almost recovered a muffed punt early in the game.

forced a fumble out of the end zone against New England and the team almost recovered a muffed punt early in the game. With a struggling offense, easy points could help immensely.

Josh Allen lost two pretty careless fumbles in Week 1.

Make the Bills pass the ball:

The Patriots gashed the Dolphins for 5.2 yards per carry and six different players had at least 20 rushing yards.

Josh Allen threw the ball 46 times against the Jets and finished with 306 yards though the air.

Dolphins secondary > Jets secondary.

The Buffalo running game struggled by averaging 3.1 yards per carry against the Jets.

Allen led the Bills with 57 yards on 14 carries in Week 1.