Dolphins Thursday injury report: Elandon Roberts still in concussion protocol

With just two days to go before Miami’s Week 1 contest against the Buffalo Bills, let’s get you caught up on all of the team’s injury-related news from yesterday’s practice.

Only one player had a change in designation from Wednesday’s session. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (calf), was removed from the report entirely after appearing in a limited fashion on Wednesday’s docket. Normally, players who turn in a complete session after being limited the day before are listed as “Full” on the injury report, but Grant being removed altogether signals that there is absolutely zero concern about his calf.

On Thursday’s report, four players were listed as “limited” including safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring). The Dolphins remain hopeful that Parker will be able to suit up for Sunday’s game after missing the entire half of last week’s matchup against the New England Patriots due to aggravating his hamstring injury.

Two players were listed as full participants in practice including linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand), and wide receiver Preston Williams (knee). Only Elandon Roberts (concussion) was unable to participate in practice.

Head coach Brian Flores mentioned that Roberts’ concussion symptoms did not appear until after the weekend, which is why we didn’t hear about the linebacker’s injury until Wednesday’s practice session when the team was required to file an injury report. It remains unclear as to whether Roberts will be able to play in Sunday’s game. If he can’t go, expect a larger snap share for fellow former Patriot Kyle Van Noy, as well as Andrew Van Ginkel and Kamu Grugier-Hill.