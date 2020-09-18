Madden 21: Week 1 Miami Dolphins roster update

Every week, I will take a look at the latest Madden 21 roster update and how it affects the Miami Dolphins. And after a dreadful week 1 loss to the New England Patriots, there is sure to be plenty of good and bad from this week’s update.

So, without further ado; here are this week’s Madden 21 roster changes.

Here are the players that saw their overall ratings adjusted this week:

Christian Wilkins : +1 (75 overall)

: +1 (75 overall) Raekwon Davis : -1 ( 73 overall)

: -1 ( 73 overall) Brandon Jones : +1 (69 overall)

: +1 (69 overall) Jamal Perry: +1 (67 overall)

Solomon Kindley : +2 (62 overall)

There were also some players that saw individual ratings adjusted. Here’s which players/ratings were affected by Sunday’s performance.

Ratings Up

Christian Wilkins: +2 awareness (77), +2 play recognition (79)

Jerome Baker : +1 tackle (84)

: +1 tackle (84) Jordan Howard : +1 carry (94)

: +1 carry (94) Mike Gesicki : + 2 run block (55), +1 pass block (57), +2 run block finesse (51), +2 run block power (55)

: + 2 run block (55), +1 pass block (57), +2 run block finesse (51), +2 run block power (55) Brandon Jones : +1 play recognition (66), +1 awareness (69)

: +1 play recognition (66), +1 awareness (69) Jamal Perry: +2 play recognition (59), +2 play awareness (57)

Austin Jackson : +1 awareness (73)

: +1 awareness (73) Solomon Kindley: +6 awareness (73), +2 run block (66), + pass block (62), +1 run block power (67), +1 pass block power (64), +1 pass block finesse (60), +1 lead block (76)

Myles Gaskin : +1 pass block (53)

Ratings Down

Mike Gesicki : - 2 awareness (80)

: - 2 awareness (80) Jerome Baker: -1 man coverage (61), -1 zone coverage (65)

Ryan Fitzpatrick : -1 throw under pressure (83), -1 throw accuracy medium (81)

: -1 throw under pressure (83), -1 throw accuracy medium (81) Raekwon Davis: -1 play recognition (73)

