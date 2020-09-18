 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Madden 21: Week 1 Miami Dolphins roster update

Here are the latest changes to the Miami Dolphins roster in Madden 21

By Josh Houtz
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Every week, I will take a look at the latest Madden 21 roster update and how it affects the Miami Dolphins. And after a dreadful week 1 loss to the New England Patriots, there is sure to be plenty of good and bad from this week’s update.

So, without further ado; here are this week’s Madden 21 roster changes.

Here are the players that saw their overall ratings adjusted this week:

  • Christian Wilkins: +1 (75 overall)
  • Raekwon Davis: -1 ( 73 overall)
  • Brandon Jones: +1 (69 overall)
  • Jamal Perry: +1 (67 overall)
  • Solomon Kindley: +2 (62 overall)

There were also some players that saw individual ratings adjusted. Here’s which players/ratings were affected by Sunday’s performance.

Ratings Up

  • Christian Wilkins: +2 awareness (77), +2 play recognition (79)
  • Jerome Baker: +1 tackle (84)
  • Jordan Howard: +1 carry (94)
  • Mike Gesicki: + 2 run block (55), +1 pass block (57), +2 run block finesse (51), +2 run block power (55)
  • Brandon Jones: +1 play recognition (66), +1 awareness (69)
  • Jamal Perry: +2 play recognition (59), +2 play awareness (57)
  • Austin Jackson: +1 awareness (73)
  • Solomon Kindley: +6 awareness (73), +2 run block (66), + pass block (62), +1 run block power (67), +1 pass block power (64), +1 pass block finesse (60), +1 lead block (76)
  • Myles Gaskin: +1 pass block (53)

Ratings Down

  • Mike Gesicki: - 2 awareness (80)
  • Jerome Baker: -1 man coverage (61), -1 zone coverage (65)
  • Ryan Fitzpatrick: -1 throw under pressure (83), -1 throw accuracy medium (81)
  • Raekwon Davis: -1 play recognition (73)

Likes? Dislikes? Let us know in the comments section below!