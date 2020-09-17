Dolphins add Cordrea Tankersley to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins have signed cornerback Codrea Tankersley to the team’s practice squad, adding depth to the secondary after Ken Webster was poached from the practice squad and signed by the San Francisco 49ers. Tankersley returns to Miami after being waived at the end of July. He had tryouts with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions last month, but was not signed.

Miami also moved linebacker Kylan Johnson to the injured list, freeing up another practice squad position. They signed center Tyler Gauthier for that spot. He spent time on the New England Patriots’ practice squad last year before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was released by the Jaguars in August.

Tankersley has had an odd career after he was Miami’s third-round pick in 2017. As a rookie, Tankersley started 11 games for the Dolphins, recording 31 tackles, seven passes defensed, and appearing to be ready to be a large part of the future of Miami’s secondary. In his second season, Tankersley saw his production slide, in no small part due to injury. He appeared in six games, recording five tackles, before an ACL tear ended his season. He missed all of last year.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Tankersley is a large cornerback, who could match up well against bigger wide receivers. He has to trust that his knee is healthy, and he has to prove to the Miami coaching staff that he is ready and able to return to the player he was as a rookie.

The NFL changed practice squad rules this year, expanding them from 10 players to 16 and allowing players with more than three years of experience to be signed to the group.