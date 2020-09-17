The Splash Zone 9/17/20: Don’t Expect Fitzpatrick To Get Benched Anytime Soon

After a sub-optimal performance against the Patriots, Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Dolphins starting quarterback for the time being. The team is going to move onto Tua Tagovailoa at some point, but don’t expect that to happen if Fitzpatrick has another bad game this weekend. Then with the team traveling to Jacksonville for a Thursday night game, it would be pretty tough to insert Tua into the lineup on such a short week.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins unlikely to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick after this week | Miami Herald

Ryan Fitzpatrick kept his starting job after struggling against the Patriots and because of the schedule the team would likely stick with him if he struggles again against Buffalo.

Brian Flores

Dolphins’ Brian Flores updates defensive backfield issues | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores addressed several issues during his Wednesday media briefing, including some updates on Xavien Howard.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/16/20: Can Miami Stop The Next Running QB? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins: Pump the Brakes on the Season is Over Talk - The Phinsider

Everyone needs to relax about the current state of the Miami Dolphins. Way too many folks out there freaking the F out and being very unDude. Tons of people saying that Flores is an idiot, that the...

In Season Opening Loss, Positives Abound - The Phinsider

Although it would have been nice to come away with wins at Gillette Stadium in back to back years, the Miami Dolphins and their fans should be encouraged by the team’s overall performance in...