Phinsider Question Of The Day 09/16/2020

Last night I asked the question, what do you still see as the Miami Dolphins biggest weakness as a team? Tonight I want to pivot the other direction. So tonight’s also very simple Phinsider Question Of The Day is what positives did you take away from the Dolphins loss to the New England Patriots this past Sunday? I know that when you are bummed after a loss it’s hard to find positives but for one we started out last season by being blown out 59 to 10, almost looking like we did not belong in the NFL at all. We lost but we didn’t look like we don’t belong on an NFL field this past week so that alone is improvement just as we saw last year as the season progressed.

So give us your thoughts below-

