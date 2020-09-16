The Splash Zone 9/16/20: Can Miami Stop The Next Running QB?

The Dolphins failed in containing Cam Newton in week 1 and now they will have to face another running quarterback in Josh Allen. Allen isn’t the most accurate of passers, but is not afraid to take off and run as he had a career high 14 carriers against the Jets. The run defense wasn’t there Sunday and if the Dolphins want to stay in this game, they’re going to have to come up with a plan to contain Allen.

Dolphins' defense faces Week 2 test: Stop another QB from running

Opposing QB Cam Newton rushed 15 times for 75 yards against Miami. Can the game plan be adjusted to keep Buffalo's Josh Allen from going on the run?

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Chan Gailey Josh Boyer Detail Week 1 Loss at New England

The Dolphins coordinators and offensive assistants spoke to the media on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins News 9/15/20: Reflecting On Dolphins Week 1 Loss

Dolphins sign Reid Sinnett to practice squad, release Jake Rudock

The Miami Dolphins made a roster move on their practice squad Monday, changing their third-string quarterback. Jake Rudock, who spent 2019 with the team and flirted with the club throughout the...

Week 2 NFL opening odds

Miami opens at +5.5 against the Bills.

Week 2 NFL Power Rankings 2020: Kansas City Chiefs lead the way in initial rankings

The Phinsider Power Rankings make their 2020 debut with the Week 2 rankings. Our rankings are a little different here as they are built draft-style. Josh Houtz and alternate picks, selecting the...

Miami Dolphins Week One Recap and Predictions

Come learn the future for only $14.99 plus tax