Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
How did the Patriots beat the Dolphins? A look at the advanced stats shows - Pats Pulpit
Let’s dig into the advanced stats from Sunday’s game.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 1 Anti-Game Ball: Everybody - Gang Green Nation
A new season has begun. The Jets had their first game of 2020 yesterday. It was a loss. That means it is time to give out the first anti-game ball of the year.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
One Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills rely on Josh Allen to get the 2020 season started right - Buffalo Rumblings
Allen delivers his best performance yet
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Browns Final: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly - Baltimore Beatdown
An impressive win by Baltimore leaves far more good than bad or ugly, but there’s still more to be desired
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Analyzing the Steelers Week 1 win, by the numbers - Behind the Steel Curtain
It was a very balanced attack in Ben Roethlisberger’s return.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Burrow gives himself failing grade in NFL debut - Cincy Jungle
While he wasn’t an "F," Burrow graded his performance at home on Sunday a "D."
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Brownies and Frownies: Ravens stomp Browns 38-6 in opener - Dawgs By Nature
Right out of the gate Cleveland had to face the AFC North Division winner
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Despite Opening Night Loss, the Houston Texans Aren’t in the AFC South Basement - Battle Red Blog
Never have we ever been so happy for a Jaguars win
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Gostkowski overcomes struggles, hits game winner as Titans beat Broncos - Music City Miracles
Redemption.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars’ Minshew produces record-setting performance in Week One - Big Cat Country
Only one quarterback in the history of the NFL has posted a stat line of at least a 95 percent completion rate and three touchdowns in a kickoff weekend. His name is Gardner Minshew II.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts Trying Out Veteran RB Lamar Miller, Others in Wake of Marlon Mack’s Injury - Stampede Blue
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are trying out three running backs in the wake of starter Marlon Mack’s season-ending Achilles injury—including veteran Lamar Miller,...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
A maddening Broncos loss starts off the season - Mile High Report
It was more than just frustrating to watch
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Kelley, Tillery impress in Week 1 - Bolts From The Blue
You gotta love the young guys getting a fast start to the season.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
8 important 2020 debuts for the Las Vegas Raiders - Silver And Black Pride
There were a number of players we’ve been talking about all offseason, how’d they do?
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Andy Reid roundup: three takeaways from the Chiefs head coach - Arrowhead Pride
Reid joined the media over Zoom Monday, as the reigning world champs get ready for their first AFC West matchup of the season.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants-Steelers ‘Kudos & Wet Willies:’ New Giants look a lot like the old Giants - Big Blue View
Who deserves praise, and who doesn’t?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Lane Johnson injury: Eagles right tackle plans on playing against Rams in Week 2 - Bleeding Green Nation
Philadelphia’s starting right tackle is set to return.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Mike McCarthy was absolutely right to go for it on fourth down - Blogging The Boys
The analytics prove McCarthy made the right call.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
The 5 O’Clock Club: Washington’s defense leads the way - Hogs Haven
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers’ Lane Taylor lost for the season with a knee injury, per report - Acme Packing Company
Taylor injured his knee late in the Packers’ Week 1 loss to the Vikings
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Report: Detroit Lions placing CB Justin Coleman on IR - Pride Of Detroit
Not great news for the Lions secondary.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Leming’s Logic about the Bears’ week one win in Detroit - Windy City Gridiron
It started out fun for Chicago Bears’ fans, but it quickly became all too familiar as the team seemed to stumble through the second and third quarters, but then the entire team came to life in the...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Unbelievable! - Not Good Enough - Daily Norseman
BJ Reidell and Drew Mahowald discuss the Vikings’ 43-34 loss to the Packers.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Michael Thomas suffers high-ankle injury at the end of Saints vs Bucs game - Canal Street Chronicles
It wouldn’t be a New Orleans Saints win without a side of misery.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
5 takeaways for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 - The Falcoholic
A winnable game against the Seahawks results in a season opening defeat. Here is what we learned.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: A close loss never felt so good - Cat Scratch Reader
These aren’t your old Panthers and that couldn’t be more exciting for fans in the Carolinas.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The Buccaneers will never beat good teams if they don’t stop making stupid mistakes - Bucs Nation
It’s simple, really.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers injury updates: George Kittle has a knee sprain; Deebo Samuel expected back by Week 4 - Niners Nation
Shanahan expects Aiyuk back this week
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
What We Learned as the Cardinals Kicked off the Year with a W - Revenge of the Birds
Well, can’t say that was the prettiest win I’ve seen from the gang. Oh, settle down you. Of course I’m happy about it. That said, there’s always some takeways at the end of every gameday and this...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why the Seahawks allowed Russell Wilson to cook against the Falcons - Field Gulls
In the build up to the Super Bowl back in February, the game in which the San Francisco 49ers blew a double digit fourth quarter lead, Russell Wilson made waves when he publicly stated he wanted to...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Robert Woods, Rams reportedly talking contract extension this week - Turf Show Times
There’s more money