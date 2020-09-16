Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

How did the Patriots beat the Dolphins? A look at the advanced stats shows - Pats Pulpit

Let’s dig into the advanced stats from Sunday’s game.





Jets Week 1 Anti-Game Ball: Everybody - Gang Green Nation

A new season has begun. The Jets had their first game of 2020 yesterday. It was a loss. That means it is time to give out the first anti-game ball of the year.





One Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills rely on Josh Allen to get the 2020 season started right - Buffalo Rumblings

Allen delivers his best performance yet

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Browns Final: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly - Baltimore Beatdown

An impressive win by Baltimore leaves far more good than bad or ugly, but there’s still more to be desired





Analyzing the Steelers Week 1 win, by the numbers - Behind the Steel Curtain

It was a very balanced attack in Ben Roethlisberger’s return.





Joe Burrow gives himself failing grade in NFL debut - Cincy Jungle

While he wasn’t an "F," Burrow graded his performance at home on Sunday a "D."





Brownies and Frownies: Ravens stomp Browns 38-6 in opener - Dawgs By Nature

Right out of the gate Cleveland had to face the AFC North Division winner

AFC SOUTH:

Despite Opening Night Loss, the Houston Texans Aren’t in the AFC South Basement - Battle Red Blog

Never have we ever been so happy for a Jaguars win





Gostkowski overcomes struggles, hits game winner as Titans beat Broncos - Music City Miracles

Redemption.





Jaguars’ Minshew produces record-setting performance in Week One - Big Cat Country

Only one quarterback in the history of the NFL has posted a stat line of at least a 95 percent completion rate and three touchdowns in a kickoff weekend. His name is Gardner Minshew II.





Report: Colts Trying Out Veteran RB Lamar Miller, Others in Wake of Marlon Mack’s Injury - Stampede Blue

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are trying out three running backs in the wake of starter Marlon Mack’s season-ending Achilles injury—including veteran Lamar Miller,...

AFC WEST:

A maddening Broncos loss starts off the season - Mile High Report

It was more than just frustrating to watch





Chargers News: Kelley, Tillery impress in Week 1 - Bolts From The Blue

You gotta love the young guys getting a fast start to the season.





8 important 2020 debuts for the Las Vegas Raiders - Silver And Black Pride

There were a number of players we’ve been talking about all offseason, how’d they do?





Andy Reid roundup: three takeaways from the Chiefs head coach - Arrowhead Pride

Reid joined the media over Zoom Monday, as the reigning world champs get ready for their first AFC West matchup of the season.

NFC EAST:

Giants-Steelers ‘Kudos & Wet Willies:’ New Giants look a lot like the old Giants - Big Blue View

Who deserves praise, and who doesn’t?





Lane Johnson injury: Eagles right tackle plans on playing against Rams in Week 2 - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia’s starting right tackle is set to return.





Mike McCarthy was absolutely right to go for it on fourth down - Blogging The Boys

The analytics prove McCarthy made the right call.





The 5 O’Clock Club: Washington’s defense leads the way - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Packers’ Lane Taylor lost for the season with a knee injury, per report - Acme Packing Company

Taylor injured his knee late in the Packers’ Week 1 loss to the Vikings





Report: Detroit Lions placing CB Justin Coleman on IR - Pride Of Detroit

Not great news for the Lions secondary.





Leming’s Logic about the Bears’ week one win in Detroit - Windy City Gridiron

It started out fun for Chicago Bears’ fans, but it quickly became all too familiar as the team seemed to stumble through the second and third quarters, but then the entire team came to life in the...





Unbelievable! - Not Good Enough - Daily Norseman

BJ Reidell and Drew Mahowald discuss the Vikings’ 43-34 loss to the Packers.

NFC SOUTH:

Michael Thomas suffers high-ankle injury at the end of Saints vs Bucs game - Canal Street Chronicles

It wouldn’t be a New Orleans Saints win without a side of misery.





5 takeaways for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 - The Falcoholic

A winnable game against the Seahawks results in a season opening defeat. Here is what we learned.





Monday Morning Optimist: A close loss never felt so good - Cat Scratch Reader

These aren’t your old Panthers and that couldn’t be more exciting for fans in the Carolinas.





The Buccaneers will never beat good teams if they don’t stop making stupid mistakes - Bucs Nation

It’s simple, really.

NFC WEST:

49ers injury updates: George Kittle has a knee sprain; Deebo Samuel expected back by Week 4 - Niners Nation

Shanahan expects Aiyuk back this week





What We Learned as the Cardinals Kicked off the Year with a W - Revenge of the Birds

Well, can’t say that was the prettiest win I’ve seen from the gang. Oh, settle down you. Of course I’m happy about it. That said, there’s always some takeways at the end of every gameday and this...





Why the Seahawks allowed Russell Wilson to cook against the Falcons - Field Gulls

In the build up to the Super Bowl back in February, the game in which the San Francisco 49ers blew a double digit fourth quarter lead, Russell Wilson made waves when he publicly stated he wanted to...





Robert Woods, Rams reportedly talking contract extension this week - Turf Show Times

There’s more money