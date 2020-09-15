NFL Power Rankings 2020 Week 2: Chiefs lead the way in initial rankings from The Phinsider

The Phinsider Power Rankings make their 2020 debut with the Week 2 rankings. Our rankings are a little different here as they are built draft-style. Josh Houtz and alternate picks, selecting the team we best believe can win the Super Bowl. It is a fairly straight forward way of building the rankings, but it can also lead to more movement, or more stability. from week to week than a normal rankings.

Each week, we will start with a clean board and just pick our favorites to win the Super Bowl This week, I started the selections, so I had all the odd picks, while Houtz took all the even selections. We will swap that next week.

Here are our Week 2 rankings, the initial set of rankings for the site in 2020:

Week 2 Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Baltimore Ravens

3. New Orleans Saints

4. Green Bay Packers

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Buffalo Bills

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Tennessee Titans

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Arizona Cardinals

11. Los Angeles Rams

12. New England Patriots

13. Minnesota Vikings

14. Dallas Cowboys

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. Las Vegas Raiders

17. Philadelphia Eagles

18. Indianapolis Colts

19. Los Angeles Chargers

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Chicago Bears

22. Houston Texans

23. Atlanta Falcons

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Denver Broncos

26. Cincinnati Bengals

27. Washington Football Team

28. Miami Dolphins

29. Cleveland Browns

30. New York Giants

31. Detroit Lions

32. New York Jets