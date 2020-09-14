Monday Night Football Late Game: Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos Live Thread

Tonight’s second of two Monday Night Football games will feature the Tennessee Titans who will travel to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos. The Titan’s are coming off a successful season going 9 and 7 which is not the greatest of records but they did make it all the way to the AFC Championship game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos will be looking to improve on their 7 and 9 season from last season.

Tennessee Titans (0-0) AFC South @ Denver Broncos (0-0) AFC West

When: Monday, September 14th, 10:20 PM EST

Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado

TV: ESPN

Odds: Tennessee Titans -3

Over/Under: 40.5

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game or as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules. As always SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams and sharing, discussing or requesting of any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from SBNation.