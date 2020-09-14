Monday Night Football Early Game: Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants Live Thread

Tonight’s first of two Monday Night Football games will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers who will travel to MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands, New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. Both teams will be looking to improve this year over last season performance. The Steelers turned in an even 8 and 8 season. Things were even worse for the Giants who ended the season at 4 and 12. Your Miami Dolphins started the season by cutting or trading away much of our talent and even the Phins were able to pull off more than 4 wins.

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) AFC North @ New York Giants (0-0) NFC East

When: Monday, September 14th, 7:10 PM EST

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: ESPN

Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers -6

Over/Under: 45.5

