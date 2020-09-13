Phinsider Radio: Previewing Miami’s week 1 matchup vs New England

It seems like a lifetime ago since the 2019 season ended with a Mike Gesicki touchdown in Foxboro—ultimately preventing the New England Patriots from getting home-field advantage.

They would go on to lose to the Titans, Tom Brady would leave, and everything in the world would turn to crap.

That is where we currently stand, hours away from the start of the 2020 season.

So, while you drink your favorite IPA and eat a variety of different things that probably don’t go together, listen to this week’s podcast—where Jake and I tell you exactly WHY the Dolphins will beat the Patriots.

Other topics we discuss in this episode:

What will you need to see out of the Miami Dolphins in the first two weeks of the regular season to take them as the survivor pick against the Jaguars in week 3?

Thoughts on the Final 53-man roster.

Josh Rosen to the Bucs? And why it’s a nice fit for the 23 year old QB.

GAME WEEK LET’S ******* GO!!!!!!!

Who will score the Dolphins first TD? Sack? 20+ yard gain? Interception?

Which RB will lead the way for Miami’s offense vs New England? Breida or Howard?

Fantasy Football

Game predictions

And more!