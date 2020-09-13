Dolphins vs Patriots: Madden 21 simulation predicts big day from Jordan Howard in Miami’s 28-17 victory

Later today, the Miami Dolphins will kickoff their 2020 season in Foxboro vs. the reigning AFC East Champions, New England Patriots.

But we don’t have to wait until later.

Why? Because we have video games.

And although Madden 21 isn’t the most fantastic football game ever made, it is significantly better than some of the reviews you’ll see around the internet.

So, with the game just a few hours away, I decided to turn on my PS4, boot up Madden 21 and let the Madden Gods predict the outcome of Sunday’s game.

Here is a simulated version of the Week 1 match-up between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

SETTINGS:

All-Madden

10 Minutes

CPU vs CPU

Updated Rosters

All of these Madden simulations will be streamed live on my TWITCH.

If you don’t want to miss out, follow and subscribe to my page. TY.

Week 1: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

