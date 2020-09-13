Week One Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you are show up in this thread you are celebrating and exciting upset win over the New England Patriots by your Miami Dolphins. If not then grab yourself another adult beverage and try your best to enjoy the rest of the games around the league this week.

Please treat this live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Sunday, September 13th, 2020 Late Afternoon Games

Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) @ Cincinnati Bengals (0-0)

When: 4:05 PM EST

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714

Channel 714 Odds: Los Angeles Chargers -3

Los Angeles Chargers -3 Over/Under: 43.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) @ New Orleans Saints (0-0)

When: 4:25 PM EST

Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox

Fox NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715

Channel 715 Odds: New Orleans Saints -3

New Orleans Saints -3 Over/Under: 48.5

Arizona Cardinals (0-0) @ San Francisco 49ers (0-0)