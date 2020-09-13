Week One Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you are show up in this thread you are celebrating and exciting upset win over the New England Patriots by your Miami Dolphins. If not then grab yourself another adult beverage and try your best to enjoy the rest of the games around the league this week.
Sunday, September 13th, 2020 Late Afternoon Games
Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) @ Cincinnati Bengals (0-0)
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714
- Odds: Los Angeles Chargers -3
- Over/Under: 43.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) @ New Orleans Saints (0-0)
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715
- Odds: New Orleans Saints -3
- Over/Under: 48.5
Arizona Cardinals (0-0) @ San Francisco 49ers (0-0)
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716
- Odds: San Francisco 49ers -7
- Over/Under: 47.5