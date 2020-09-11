Be sure to check out the latest edition of the Blowhole

It appears podcasters need a pre-season too! JamesRadio and Rob get back to the swing of things as they once again come together to discuss Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

In this episode they recap training camp followed by “Statistical Poorcasting” - where they quickly go through each game to see what the best/worst/most likely scenarios are for the Dolphins win total.

A breakdown of this weeks game against the ‘Bradyless’ Pats - and s quick walk through the rest of the NFL games.

Fantasy Camp is back! Watch (ok, listen) as they attempt to field 2 fantasy squads from only Dolphins players and go head to head each week!

You can check out JamesRadio and Rob and their latest podcast HERE!

