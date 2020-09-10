Texans at Chiefs: Thursday Night Football kicks off 2020 season - How to watch, where to stream, and more

The NFL begins the 2020 season tonight with their now traditional visit to the Super Bowl champions. This, that means we are headed to Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV back in February to win the Lombardi Trophy and will celebrate it tonight as they begin their title defense.

The Texans made the playoffs last year as a Wild Card, losing 51-31 in the Divisional Round to the Chiefs. They now head into this year looking to build upon last year’s success, starting with a rematch in Kansas City.

The game will feature two of the top quarterbacks in the league, both of whom are still ascending. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has already been a two-time Pro Bowl selection, a First-Team All-Pro selection, the league’s MVP, and the Super Bowl MVP, despite having only been in the league three years and really only having played two seasons. Over on the Houston side, Deshaun Watson, selected two picks after Mahomes in 2017, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection, playing two-and-a-half seasons for the Texans.

How can you watch tonight’s game? We have all the information you need:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 8:20pm ET on September 10

Where is the game?

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

How can I watch the game?

NBC will televise the game nationally.

Who is the broadcast team?

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Michelle Tafoya

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Westwood One

Sirius XM 88 (225/226 for team coverages)

Are there scheduled NFL Network Replays?

Friday at 4am, 3pm, 8pm (All times Eastern)

What are the current betting odds?

Chiefs -9

What will the weather be like for the game?

Showers, 57°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Series tied 5-5

Who won most recently?

Chiefs won 51-31 in the Divisional Round

