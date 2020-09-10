Thursday Night Football - Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

The 2020 NFL season finally kicks off this evening when the Houston Texans travel to Kansas City Missouri to take on the the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. This game should sere as a revenge game between the two as the Chiefs beat the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs last season in route to the Super Bowl. Houston had jumped out to a big lead of 24 to 0 just 19 minutes into the game. It seemed to everyone as if the curse of Andy Reid was about to strike again and see the best regular season team get booted from the playoffs in just their first game.

After a scoreless first quarter and partial second quarter the Chiefs woke up and went on a run, scoring 28 point alone in just the rest of the second quarter. By the end of the game what at first appeared to be a possible blow out of the Chiefs by the Houston Texans instead turned out to be a blowout in the Chiefs favor by a 51 to 31 score. There is no doubt that many of the Houston players that were in that game still feel the sting of feeling as if you have a game going you way in every way only to be soundly defeated in the end. That alone should be motivation enough for the Texans. On the other side of the ball the Chiefs, who normally hold a nice home field advantage with their very loyal and very loud fan base will lose much of that home field feel with only 22 percent of the stands filled with fans.

Houston Texans (0-0) AFC South @ Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) AFC West