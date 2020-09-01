Dolphins roster cuts 2020: Team begins trim to 53 with Dinson, Moss, Nichols, Louis

The Miami Dolphins announced four roster moves on Tuesday as the team begins trimming down to the regular season’s 53-man roster limit. The Dolphins will have to drop to 53 players on the active roster by Saturday, then will be able to build a 16-player practice squad. This year’s practice squad will not have the same limitations as last year, with players being able to be added to it without concern for accrued years in the league. Two players will also be allowed to be called up to the active roster prior to each week’s game without having to make a roster adjustment (essentially allowing for 55 players to be considered for the game).

Miami’s roster moves on Tuesday included waiving safety Jeremiah Dinson, defensive end Avery Moss and cornerback Deatrick Nichols. The team also released wide receiver Ricardo Louis.

Dinson joined the Dolphins after being claimed off waivers in mid-August. He was first signed into the league as an undrafted free agent in May, joining the Detroit Lions. He was a four-year player and three-year starter at Auburn, appearing in 48 games with 36 starts. He recorded 214 career tackles, with four sacks, four interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Moss joined the Dolphins in September 2019 after being claimed off waivers from the New York Giants. He was released during the summer, then re-signed with the Dolphins last week. He appeared in 11 games, with eight starts, last year for Miami, recording 25 tackles and a forced fumble. He was a fifth-round pick by the Giants in 2017.

Nichols joined the Dolphins in mid-August after spending the spring with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. He recorded 24 tackles, one sack, and three interceptions during the short XFL campaign. His previous NFL experience started in May 2018 when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in two games as a rookie. He spent 2019 with the Cardinals, then had a brief 2020 stint with the New Orleans Saints.

Louis joined the Dolphins in April 2019, but spent the entire season on injured reserve. He returned to the team this year, but was released during the summer. He re-signed with the club at the beginning of August, following COVID-19 opt-outs from Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson. A Miami native, he originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, played with them in 2016 and 2017, where he appeared in all 32 games with 12 starts, recording 45 receptions for 562 yards. He missed all of 2018, along with 2019, due to injuries.

The Dolphins currently have 76 players on their roster.