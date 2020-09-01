Dolphins likely to have DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant available for Week 1

With training camp beginning to wind down the Miami Dolphins are turning their focus to the New England Patriots and week one of the regular season.

While Chris Grier and Brian Flores are still working to trim the roster, both Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker have missed practice of late with injuries, but according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, both receivers should be available to start the regular season.

Sounds like the Dolphins are exercising great caution with both Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker. Grant's issue is not considered serious and he should be ready for Week 1. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 31, 2020

Reupping this. Everything we've heard suggests DeVante and Jakeem will play at NE. https://t.co/iDrbliZvXI — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 1, 2020

The Dolphins will need to keep Grant and Parker as healthy as the team will enter the regular season with a thin group at receiver, especially after both Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns have decided to opt out of the 2020 campaign.

Both Grant and Parker have dealt with a handful of injuries throughout their careers, which is likely why the Dolphins are moving forward with caution. Not only was 2019 the first time Parker played 16 games in a season, but he also set career highs in starts (14), touchdowns (9), receiving yards (1202) and receptions (72).

Grant, on the other hand, was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury back in late November and has played in ten games in each of the last two seasons.

It is likely that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be under center for week one against the Patriots and if the Miami Dolphins want to start the 2020 season on the right foot, a win in New England would certainly set the tone.

In the unlikely scenario that both Parker and Grant don’t play in week one, the team will have to lean on Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford and tight end Mike Gesicki to carry the workload in the receiving game.