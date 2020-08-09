Dolphins sign Chester Rogers to add to wide receiver depth chart

The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday the signing of wide receiver Chester Rogers. The team continues to add receivers to the roster following the COVID-19 opt-out from both Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson. On Saturday the team brought back Ricardo Louis, two weeks after they had released him.

Rogers’ professional work began as a child actor, using the screen name Tre Rogers. According to his IMDB page, at age 10 he appeared in the movie Constellation. He also held parts in the 2005 movie Dirty and in 2006 was in Madea’s Family Reunion and Re-Animated.

He played four years at Grambling State, where he recorded 153 receptions for 2,232 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 and appeared in 53 games, with 22 starts, over the last four seasons. He has 111 career receptions for 1,221 yards with five touchdowns. He has also returned 60 punts for 551 yards, giving him a 9.2 yards per return average.

The Dolphins wide receiver depth chart features roster locks in DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, and Jakeem Grant. Isaiah Ford is likely on the roster as well, unless he is completely outperformed in training camp. That leaves Rogers, Louis, Kirk Merritt, Mack Hollins, Gary Jennings, and Matt Cole battling for two roster spots.

Miami could also look to move running back Malcolm Perry to the slot receiver position.

The Dolphins return to training camp on Sunday following an off-day, continuing the “acclimatization” period with strength and conditioning work. They are allowed up to 75 minutes of walk-through work. The first on-field practices begin on Wednesday, with players able to wear helmets and conduct non-contact work. This “gradual ramp-up” period, which begins with 90-minute practices and two-hour walk-throughs and slowly moves to two-hour practices and 90-minute walk-throughs, continues until August 16. The “contact integration period” begins on August 17, with full padded practices allowed.